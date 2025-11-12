Golden Knights' Ihs-Wozniak Re-Loaned to Sweden’s Second Tier

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakob Ihs-Wozniak has been competing for a spot with SHL club Luleå early in the season, but his ice time has been limited. The sniper will now return to Sweden’s second-tier league, HockeyAllsvenskan, on a loan move.

“The plan is for me to play here (in the HockeyAllsvenskan) for the rest of the season,” said Ihs-Wozniak to the local newspaper NSD.







Jakob Ihs-Wozniak was selected in the second round, 55th overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2025 NHL Draft. He is primarily a sniper who thrives on the power play with his right-handed shot. From that spot, he has a diverse repertoire of shots, including a heavy one-timer and well-timed wrist shots.

His scoring ability was on full display last season when he tallied 23 goals and 57 points in 40 games in the Swedish junior league. He also added 18 goals and 29 points in as many games with Sweden’s U18 national team. Coming into this season, Ihs-Wozniak was expected to compete for a spot with reigning champions Luleå, but the competition for ice time has been tough.

After limited ice time in Luleå, the club arranged a development loan for Ihs-Wozniak with Björklöven in HockeyAllsvenskan. However, it lasted only two games before Luleå was hit by injuries and recalled the young forward. Despite the short stint in Sweden’s second-tier league, Ihs-Wozniak made an impression by recording one goal and one assist in two games.

At the time of the initial loan, Björklöven’s sports director Per Kenttä commented on the move.

“It’s great that we were able to make things work with Jakob. He has a great skill set that we are going to make the most of moving forward,” said sports director Per Kenttä. He continued: “The plan is for Jakob to play the rest of the season with us, although Luleå still has the right to recall him if needed,” Kenttä added.

Luleå’s Assistant GM Ulf Engman is also pleased with the loan, which he believes will benefit both Luleå Hockey and Jakob Ihs-Wozniak in the long run.

“Jakob is a big talent who needs more ice time than we can offer him in Luleå Hockey right now. That’s why it feels like a great option for him to get this opportunity to play with Björklöven in HockeyAllsvenskan.

It will give him very valuable experience at the senior level and help him improve his chances of coming back and earning a good role with us in Luleå Hockey,” Engman said.

