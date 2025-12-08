Hockey Canada Announces 27-Man World Junior Camp Roster

Hockey Canada released on Monday a list of 27 players that will attend training camp ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minn.

“We are extremely excited to unveil the 27 players who will begin the road to the World Juniors at training camp in Niagara Falls,” said GM Allan Millar. “This group represents the very best of Canadian junior hockey – skill, speed, sense, character, and a strong commitment to team success and the pride in representing Canada at this prestigious world championship.”

The roster includes six returnees from last year’s team in Ottawa that went out in the quarterfinals. Three more players – defensemen Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders and Sam Dickinson of the San Jose Sharks and forward Berkly Catton of the Seattle Kraken – are currently on NHL rosters and could potentially join the team if Hockey Canada is able to secure their releases.

Three players on the team – defensemen Harrison Brunicke and Zayne Parekh and forward Michael Misa – were released by NHL team to play in the tournament. Three others – forwards Braeden Cootes, Jeff Luchanko and Brady Martin – have also played in the NHL this season but were since returned to their junior clubs.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to coach this exceptional group of young men as we head into the World Juniors,” said head coach Dale Hunter. “Our goal is clear: We’re going to Minnesota to compete for a gold medal. I’m excited to get to work, bring this team together and help these players play the kind of fast, disciplined, determined hockey Canadians expect.”

Sweden Reveals World Juniors Squad

Sweden's World Junior Championship roster boasts 16 drafted players, including multiple first-round picks, ready to challenge for gold.

The Canadian team will train in Niagara Falls, Ont. from Dec. 13 to 22 and will play pre-tournament exhibition games against Sweden on Dec. 17 in Kitchener and Dec. 20 in London, and against Denmark on Dec. 23 in Mankato, Minn.

The Canadians open the tournament on Dec. 26 in Minneapolis against Czechia, the team that eliminated them last year. Other teams in Group B include Finland, Latvia and Denmark.

8 Bronze Returnees, 14 Draftees On Czech Preliminary World Junior Roster

Eight returning bronze medalists and 14 NHL-drafted players anchor a strong Czech roster in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Championship.

GOALTENDERS

1 Jack Ivankovic G L 5'11 179 05-22-2007 Mississauga, ON University of Michigan (Big Ten) / Nashville Predators

30 Carter George G L 6'1 182 05-20-2006 Thunder Bay, ON Owen Sound (OHL) / Los Angeles Kings

31 Joshua Ravensbergen G R 6'4 180 11-27-2006 North Vancouver, BC Prince George (WHL) / San Jose Sharks

DEFENSEMEN

2 Kashawn Aitcheson D L 6'2 196 09-21-2006 Toronto, ON Barrie (OHL) / New York Islanders

3 Jackson Smith D L 6'4 198 05-13-2007 Calgary, AB Penn State University (Big Ten) / Columbus Blue Jackets

4 Harrison Brunicke D R 6'3 196 05-08-2006 Calgary, AB Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) / Pittsburgh Penguins

5 Carson Carels D L 6'2 194 06-23-2008 Cypress River, MB Prince George (WHL)

10 Cameron Reid D L 6'0 193 04-08-2007 Aylmer, ON Kitchener (OHL) / Nashville Predators

13 Ethan Mackenzie D L 6'0 175 09-02-2006 West Kelowna, BC Edmonton (WHL)

14 Ben Danford D R 6'2 193 02-06-2006 Madoc, ON Brantford (OHL) / Toronto Maple Leafs

19 Zayne Parekh D R 6'0 187 02-15-2006 Nobleton, ON Calgary Flames

20 Keaton Verhoeff D R 6'4 212 06-19-2008 Fort Saskatchewan, AB University of North Dakota (NCHC)

Canadian Captain Keaton Verhoeff Explains Decision To Leave WHL For NCAA

The captain of Team Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is defenseman Keaton Verhoeff from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., who is projected by many sources to be the second overall pick of next summer’s NHL Entry Draft behind Gavin McKenna.

FORWARDS

7 Michael Misa F L 6'1 184 02-16-2007 Oakville, ON San Jose Sharks

8 Braeden Cootes F R 6'0 183 02-09-2007 Sherwood Park, AB Seattle (WHL) / Vancouver Canucks

9 Gavin McKenna F L 5'11 162 12-20-2007 Whitehorse, YT Penn State University (Big Ten)

11 Tij Iginla F L 6'0 191 08-04-2006 Lake Country, BC Kelowna (WHL) / Utah Mammoth

12 Carter Bear F L 6'0 179 11-04-2006 West St. Paul, MB Everett (WHL) / Detroit Red Wings

16 Jake O’Brien F R 6'2 172 06-16-2007 Toronto, ON Brantford (OHL) / Seattle Kraken

17 Jett Luchanko F R 5'11 191 08-21-2006 London, ON Brantford (OHL) / Philadelphia Flyers

21 Cole Reschny F L 5'11 183 04-06-2007 Macklin, SK University of North Dakota (NCHC) / Calgary Flames

22 Porter Martone F R 6'3 208 10-26-2006 Peterborough, ON Michigan State University (Big Ten) / Philadelphia Flyers

23 Sam O’Reilly F R 6'1 184 03-30-2006 Toronto, ON London (OHL) / Edmonton Oilers

24 Liam Greentree F L 6'3 216 01-01-2006 Oshawa, ON Windsor (OHL) / Los Angeles Kings

25 Caleb Desnoyers F L 6'2 178 04-11-2007 Saint-Hyacinthe, QC Moncton (QMJHL) / Utah Mammoth

26 Cole Beaudoin F L 6'2 212 04-24-2006 Kanata, ON Barrie (OHL) / Utah Mammoth

28 Brady Martin F R 6'0 186 03-16-2007 Elmira, ON Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) / Nashville Predators

29 Michael Hage F R 6'1 188 04-14-2006 Mississauga, ON University of Michigan (Big Ten) / Montreal Canadiens

USA Hockey Announces 28-Man World Junior Camp Roster

Nine gold medalists return as 28 top prospects vie for World Junior Championship spots on home ice. NHL draftees dominate the stacked roster.