Sweden Reveals World Juniors Squad

Sweden has unveiled its roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Below is the star-studded lineup, filled with intriguing prospects and draft-eligible talent.



Sweden enters the tournament with a roster that includes 16 drafted players, three of whom were selected in the first round. The lineup is also interesting from a draft perspective, as it features four first-time draft-eligible players and five who went undrafted in previous years.

Swedish head coach Magnus Hävelid has high expectations heading into the tournament. A major focus this year has been scheduling two exhibition games against Canada to measure themselves against the favorites early on.

“We dream of winning gold and aim to challenge the United States and Canada, who have to be considered the favorites in the tournament. We need to grow together as a really strong team and group, and that’s the goal for this training camp. If we succeed with that, we know we have several game-breakers on this team, and that can take us a long way,” said Hävelid, head coach of the Junior Crowns.

“We were invited by Canada to hold our training camp there. We felt it was appealing because we have many players who weren’t at the World Juniors last year, so it will be a good experience for us to play on the smaller rink and get a sense of what’s required against the gold favorites. Switzerland will also be a good benchmark,” said Hävelid.

Sweden’s World Junior roster and NHL rights

Goaltenders

Love Härenstam (2025 round 6 #179 overall by St. Louis Blues)

Herman Liv (Undrafted)

Måns Goos (2025 round 5 #158 overall by Dallas Stars)

Defensemen

Felix Öhrqvist (Undrafted)

Leo Sahlin Wallenius (2024 round 2 #53 overall by San Jose Sharks)

Sascha Boumedienne (2025 round 1 #28 overall by Winnipeg Jets)

Viggo Gustafsson (2024 round 3 #77 overall by Nashville Predators)

Felix Carell (Undrafted)

Victor Johansson (2024 round 4 #120 overall by Toronto Maple Leafs)

William Håkansson (2026 NHL Draft)

Alfons Freij (2024 round 2 #37 overall by Winnipeg Jets)

Forwards

Lucas Pettersson (2024 round 2 #35 overall by Anaheim Ducks)

Milton Gästrin (2025 round 2 #37 overall by Washington Capitals)

Linus Eriksson (2024 round 2 #58 overall by Florida Panthers)

Ivar Stenberg (2026 NHL Draft)

Anton Frondell (2025 round 1 #3 overall by Chicago Blackhawks)

Valter Lindberg (Undrafted)

Viggo Björck (2026 NHL Draft)

Loke Krantz (2025 round 7 #218 overall by Seattle Kraken)

Liam Danielsson (Undrafted)

Eddie Genborg (2025 round 2 #44 overall by Detroit Red Wings)

Jack Berglund (2024 round 2 #51 overall by Philadelphia Flyers)

Wilson Björck (2025 round 5 #143 overall by Vancouver Canucks)

Eric Nilson (2025 round 2 #45 overall by Anaheim Ducks)

Casper Juustovaara Karlsson (2026 NHL Draft)

Victor Eklund (2025 round 1 #16 overall by (New York Islanders)



Notable omissions:

D Malte Vass (2025 round 3 #76 overall by Columbus Blue Jackets)

D Gabriel Eliasson (2024 round 2 #39 overall by Ottawa Senators)

F Melvin Fernström (2024 round 3 #93 overall by Vancouver Canucks, rights belong to Pittsburgh Penguins)

