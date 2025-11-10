Kings Prospect Cihar’s WHL Rights Traded – What’s Next?

This past week, 18-year-old left winger Vojtěch Čihař played for the Czech national junior team at the U-20 Five Nations Tournament in Piešťany, Slovakia. In the last European-based event of the age category before the IIHF World Junior Championship, Čihař had three goals and two assists in five games for Czechia, which finished second behind Sweden.

The day after the tournament ended, Čihař’s CHL playing rights were traded from the Lethbridge Hurricanes to the Kelowna Rockets in a blockbuster WHL deal.

Whether he knew of the impending deal or not ahead of time, Čihař made some revealing comments during an interview during the Five Nations Tournament (watch above) that might indicate that the trade might be a precursor to moving from the professional Czech Extraliga – where he currently plays – to the North American junior circuit.

Last summer, Čihař had a difficult decision over whether to play in North America, presumably for Lethbridge, or stay in his home country. He chose the latter, knowing that playing with men would likely mean less ice time than he’d get playing junior, but would expose him to a higher level of competition.

In 20 Extraliga games so far this season for Energie Karlovy Vary, Čihař has just two goals and three assists with eight penalty minutes, and is a minus-2.

“It’s not that good for me,” he sighed when asked how his season’s going so far. “But I said I wanted to play a good tournament here, and then we will see what will come next. I will try my best in the men’s league too, but we will see.”

A second-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings in last summer’s NHL Entry Draft, Čihař praised the organization but acknowledged that the Kings would like to see him getting more ice time, which might hasten a change of scenery.

“They want me to play in the men’s league a couple more minutes than now,” he said. “They want a better place for me in the men’s league, so I need to improve in this area, and then we will see.”

He later added, “They need the best for me, so if the best way (is) for me to come to North America, then I will go.”

While Čihař made several references to his contract with Karlovy Vary, such deals are often amended at the behest of the club holding a player’s NHL rights. The World Junior Championship is often a time when these decisions are re-evaluated and players are moved across the Atlantic, in either direction.

Speaking of the World Juniors, Čihař won a bronze medal with the Czech team last year and is looking forward to an expanded role on the team this year, stating that he wants to be a top-six forward. He’s also excited about what the team could potentially do.

“I think we have a really good team, and I think we can probably attack the finals,” he stated optimistically. “Maybe the tournament will not be good, but we will do our best because we have a really good team, I think.”

