Rockets, Hurricanes Pull Of Blockbuster As Smith Heads To Kelowna

The Kelowna Rockets and Lethbridge Hurricanes have pulled off a blockbuster trade. The deal sees forwards Shane Smith and Vojtech Cihar head to Kelowna, while forwards Kayden Longley and Grayson Bauer, along with multiple draft picks, head to Lethbridge. Picks headed to the Hurricanes include a conditional first-round pick in 2026, a third-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2026, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2028, and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

Smith has had a decorated career in the WHL. The 20-year-old has 138 points in 223 games while also suiting up for 23 post-season contests. This year, Smith is off to a hot start with 12 goals and 23 points in 20 games.

As for Cihar, he is currently playing in Czechia. The 18-year-old was drafted by the LA Kings in 2025 and is listed at 6'0", 181 lbs. If he joins the WHL, Cihar will be the third player from Czechia on the Rockets roster, joining Tomas Poletin and Daniel Pekar.

Moving over to Lethbridge, they receive a strong, experienced player in Longley. This season, the 19-year-old has 12 points in 15 games. As for Bauer, he is currently playing in CSSHL U18 for Calgary Edge School U18 Prep.

