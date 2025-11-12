Lukko, Ingolstadt, Zug Win In Champions Hockey League Playoffs Wednesday

After the Champions Hockey League playoffs opened with five games on Tuesday, the remaining three first-leg games of the round of 16 went ahead on Wednesday, with Lukko Rauma, ERC Ingolstadt and EV Zug all winning.

As a result, all eight matchups are now at their halfway marks. The return games of the two-game, total-goal series are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday. The winners on aggregate scores will advance to the quarterfinals.

Storhamar Dragons (NOR) 2 – Lukko Rauma (FIN) 3

Lukko held a wide edge in play all night, outshooting Storhamar 37-12. And yet, through two periods, the Norwegian champs looked poised for a first-leg upset, leading 2-0. Lukko stormed back with three straight goals in the third, however. Alex Beaucage scored once and added two assists, including on Éric Gélinas’ game-winner on the power play with 2:18 left.

ERC Ingolstadt (GER) 6 – Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 2

Former NHL winger Riley Barber scored three goals and one assist to lead Ingolstadt to a convincing victory on home ice – they’ll take a four-goal advantage into next week’s game in Austria. Philipp Krauss also scored twice for Ingolstadt.

EV Zug (SUI) 6 – Sparta Prague (CZE) 0

This was expected to be a close matchup but Zug exploded out of the gate with four goals in the first 12 minutes and cruised from there. Dominik Kubalík scored once and Leonardo Genoni made 16 saves for the shutout to all but secure the Swiss team’s place in the quarterfinals.

Return Games (with scores after First Games):

Tuesday, Nov. 18:

Lukko Rauma (FIN) 3 – Storhamar Dragons (NOR) 2

Sparta Prague (CZE) 0 – EV Zug (SUI) 5

Kometa Brno (CZE) 1 – Lulea Hockey (SWE) 6

Frölunda Gothenburg (SWE) 3 – Grenoble Bruleurs de Loups 1

SC Bern (SUI) 2 – Brynäs Gävle (SWE) 1

Wednesday, Nov. 19:

Ilves Tampere (FIN) 3 – Pinguins Bremerhaven (GER) 2

KalPa Kuopio (FIN) 4 – ZSC Lions Zurich (SUI) 4

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 2 – ERC Ingolstadt (GER) 6

