Michel Therrien Will Coach Canada At Spengler Cup

Hockey Canada announced on Thursday that the coach of Team Canada at this year’s Spengler Cup will be Michel Therrien. He will be helped by assistant coaches Drew Bannister, Rob Cookson, and Patrice Lefebvre.

“We are excited to unveil the coaching staff that is tasked with leading Team Canada at the Spengler Cup with the goal of reclaiming the championship for the first time since 2019,” said GM Marc Bergevin, who was the GM of the Montreal Canadiens when Therrien coached there from 2012 to 2017. “We believe this is a well-rounded group that will be complimented by a world-class support staff.”

Therrien had two tours of duty in Montreal, with the first being his first NHL head coaching job from 2000 to 2003. He also coached the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2006 to 2009 and was an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2019 to 2022.

Team Canada and tournament host HC Davos have both won the Spengler Cup 16 times. Canada will play in a group this year with Davos and a team of U.S. Collegiate Selects. The tournament starts on Dec. 26 and the final will be played on Dec. 31.

Earlier this week, the Spengler Cup organizing committee confirmed the six teams that will compete in this year’s edition of the tournament. For the first time, it will include a <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/international/latest-news/team-of-ncaa-selects-to-play-in-spengler-cup">team of U.S. Collegiate Selects</a>.

Last year, the Canadian team was coached by Gerard Gallant, who now heads the KHL’s Shanghai Dragons. The Canadian team roster included ex-NHLers Sam Gagne and Matt Irwin and lost in the semifinals.

Swiss club Fribourg-Gottéron defeated the Straubing Tigers from Germany 7-2 in last year’s final.

