Milan Lucic Signs In Scotland

Canadian left winger Milan Lucic, 37, has signed a contract to play the remainder of the 2025-26 season with the Fife Flyers, the Scotland-based EIHL club announced on Wednesday.

A Stanley Cup champion with over 1,100 NHL games under his belt, Lucic has only played nine games at the pro level over the past two and a half seasons. This is his first contract to play overseas.

A native of Vancouver, B.C., Lucic played junior hockey with the hometown Vancouver Giants of the WHL, helping that team to a Memorial Cup championship on home ice in 2007.

Selected in the second round, 50th overall, by the Boston Bruins in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Lucic played 1,177 NHL regular-season games for the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames between 2007 and 2023, recording 586 points and 1,301 penalty minutes. He also had 77 points in 136 playoff games, and helped Boston to a Stanley Cup in 2011, which he also captured in Vancouver.

Lucic was injured just four games into the 2023-24 season, while back playing with the Bruins. He was placed on long-term injury reserve and missed the rest of the season due to a domestic incident and a stint on the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program.

Finnish Ex-Avalanche Goalie Signs In Scotland

Finnish goaltender Sami Aittokallio, 32, has signed a one-year contract with the Glasgow Clan, <a href="https://clanihc.com/signing-clan-add-finnish-netminder-aittokallio-to-the-roster/">the Scottish-based EIHL club announced on Thursday</a>.

After a season off, he had a professional try-out with the St. Louis Blues at the start of this season – he recorded one assist in five AHL games before that was terminated.

Lucic joins a Fife team that currently sits dead-last in the 10-team British league with three wins in its first 20 games. The team’s roster includes ex-NHLers Simon Després and David Booth, although Booth, who signed with the Flyers in November, has yet to play a game. Also on the Flyers’ roster is 38-year-old Canadian left winger Garet Hunt, who was Lucic’s teammate on the Memorial Cup champion Giants.

According to the Flyers’ announcement, Lucic will wear uniform No. 8 with his new team. When exactly he makes his debut with the team depends on the completion of paperwork, presumably related to a work visa.

