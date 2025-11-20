World Traveller David Booth Moves From Australia To Britain

American winger David Both, 40, has signed to play the remainder of the season with the Fife Flyers, the Scottish-based EIHL team announced on Thursday.

A veteran of over 500 NHL games, Booth has played in numerous countries since leaving the league in 2018 – most recently Australia, where he suited up for 16 AIHL games with the Melbourne Ice this season, recording 69 points.

“We are excited to add David’s experience to our depleted roster,” said head coach Jamie Russell. “He will be a big part of the solution to turning things around in Fife.”

Born in Detroit, Booth is a graduate of Michigan State University. Between 2006 and 2018, Booth played 530 NHL regular-season games for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, scoring 124 goals and adding 112 assists for 236 points with 216 penalty minutes. He also had one assist in five playoff games with Vancouver in 2012.

Booth has played most of his career since 2015 in Europe, with three seasons in the KHL, three more in Norway, and one each in Germany, Hungary, and Australia.

Ex-NHLer David Booth To Play In Australia: ‘I Couldn’t Be More Excited’

American winger, David Booth, 40, has agreed to play for the Melbourne Ice, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MelbourneIce/posts/pfbid0NCBdyn2WzqAUqy1rdwsneJwLzEzVrKX1NkeFUoFjiN2TsUpRZGzZM11uxLN2fnh2l">the Australian Ice Hockey League club announced recently on its social media channels</a>.

“We are happy to get David’s deal over the line – what seemed like a crazy idea not long ago has now become reality,” said president and GM Max Birbraer.

Internationally, Booth won gold medals for the USA at both the IIHF U-18 World Championship in 2002 and the World Junior Championship in 2004. He also played for the USA at the 2008 senior men’s World Championship.

“Arguably, one of the biggest pedigree player to join the club, David’s resume speaks for itself self but what impressed us the most is that he is regarded as an extreme professional who takes pride in his on and off the ice performance and all-in attitude,” Birbraer added. “We cannot wait for David to join our line up as soon as possible.”

During his time in Vancouver, Booth drew criticism for a 2012 Youtube video of him baiting and killing an American black bear while hunting in Alberta. The video was quickly taken down.

The Fife Flyers are off to a dreadful start to the season. They have yet to win through 12 games, have only one point from an overtime loss, and have been outscored 54-14.

Former Red Wing Signs In England

Canadian forward Chase Pearson, 27, has signed a one-year contract with the Nottingham Panthers, <a href="https://www.panthers.co.uk/home/panthers-sign-forward-chase-pearson">the EIHL club announced on Tuesday</a>.