Plenty Of Swiss Olympic Roster Spots Up For Grabs At Home EHT Tourney

The final Euro Hockey Tour stop before Olympic rosters are named will be this week in Zurich, Switzerland. For the host Swiss team, there’s a lot at stake – with one goaltender, four defensemen and six forwards in the NHL, there are plenty of free spots up for grabs.

“Based on the insights gained from the Euro Hockey Tour in Finland in November, we want to further develop the team in Zurich so that we can gain more and more clarity about the final Olympic roster,” said Patrick Fischer. “I’m looking forward to a full Swiss Life Arena and to our fans supporting us loudly and in large numbers.”

Both goaltenders Leonardo Genoni and Stéphane Charlin could find their way onto the Olympic roster along with Akira Schmid of the Vegas Golden Knights. More than half of the skaters on this roster could be Milan-bound, with Dallas Stars’ d-man Lian Bichsel currently barred from the national team, making up to five defense spots available.

Players from HC Davos – who will host the upcoming Spengler Cup – were not selected to this team. Defenseman Michael Fora and winger Simon Knak could garner strong consideration from that club.

The only player on the team from outside Switzerland’s National League is Egli, who plays in Sweden for Frölunda.

Ex-Oiler Jesse Puljujärvi Headlines Finland’s EHT Roster

Finland has announced its roster for the second Euro Hockey Tour tournament of the year. These tournaments bring together the top players from Europe, featuring Sweden, Finland, Czechia, and Switzerland. Finland’s roster is led by former <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/edmonton-oilers">Edmonton Oilers</a> forward Jesse Puljujärvi. See the full Finnish roster below.

Goaltenders (2): Stéphane Charlin (Genève-Servette HC), Leonardo Genoni (EV Zug)

Defensemen (8): David Aebischer (HC Lugano), Tim Berni (Genève-Servette HC), Dominik Egli (Frölunda HC / SHL), Andrea Glauser (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Dean Kukan (ZSC Lions), Simon Le Coultre (Genève-Servette HC), Romain Loeffel (SC Bern), Christian Marti (ZSC Lions)

Forwards (14): Sven Andrighetto (ZSC Lions), Attilio Biasca (HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Lorenzo Canonica (HC Lugano), Gaëtan Haas (EHC Biel-Bienne), Grégory Hofmann (EV Zug), Denis Malgin (ZSC Lions), Tyler Moy (SCRJ Lakers), Damien Riat (Lausanne HC), Willy Riedi (ZSC Lions), Théo Rochette (Lausanne HC), Dario Rohrbach (SCL Tigers), Dario Simion (HC Lugano), Jonas Taibel (SCRJ Lakers), Calvin Thürkauf (HC Lugano)

Preds Prospect Felix Nilsson Named to Sweden’s EHT Roster

Team Sweden has announced its roster for the Euro Hockey Tour tournament in Switzerland, featuring several returning veterans and Nashville Predators prospect Felix Nilsson’s senior debut.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday, December 11, 2025

18:30 CET / 12:30 PM EST – Czechia vs. Finland (in Liberec, CZE)

19:45 CET / 1:45 PM EST – Sweden vs. Switzerland

Saturday, December 13, 2025

14:00 CET / 8:00 AM EST – Finland vs. Sweden

18:00 CET / 2:00 PM EST – Switzerland vs. Czechia

Sunday, December 14, 2025

11:45 CET / 5:45 AM EST – Sweden vs. Czechia

15:45 CET / 9:45 AM EST – Switzerland vs. Finland

Kubalík, Červenka, Rutta Headline Czech Roster On Euro Hockey Tour

Veterans Dominik Kubalík and Roman Červenka lead a Czech squad fighting for Olympic roster spots in the final Euro Hockey Tour evaluation.