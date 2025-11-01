Switzerland's Roster For Euro Hockey Tour An Early Olympic Audition

Switzerland has announed its roster for the first leg of the 2025-26 Euro Hockey Tour – the Karjala Cup, which will be played Nov. 6 to 9, mostly in Tappara, Finland.

The 24-man roster consists almost exclusively of players from Switzerland’s domestic National League – the lone exception is defenseman Dominik Egli, who plays in Sweden for Frölunda.

“After a successful World Championship, we want to continue our positive momentum,” said head coach Patrick Fischer. “The goal is to keep growing as a team, to work consistently on every position, and to prepare ourselves optimally for the Olympic Games and the World Championship on home ice next year.”

One third of the roster is from one club: HC Davos. In the Swiss association’s announcement, it was explained this is because players from that team will be unavailable in December due to the Spengler Cup, which Davos hosts annually. Switzerland will host the second leg of the Euro Hockey Tour in December in Zurich.

Swiss core ready for 2026 Olympics

The past two IIHF World Championships have seen Switzerland ice the best teams in its history, with the core led by Roman Josi, Kevin Fiala, Nico Hischier and Nino Niederreiter leading a squad that was a legitimate gold-medal contender. At the 2026 Winter Olympics, they’ll be back again, although the competion will be stiffer.

Goaltender Reto Berra, defensemen Tim Berni, Egli and Michael Fora, and forwards Christoph Bertschy, Nicolas Baechler, Simon Knak, Tyler Moy, Ken Jäger and Fabrice Herzog are among those that might challenge for a spot on the Olympic team. Interesting omissions include Leonardo Genoni, Andrea Glauser, Christian Marti, Dean Kukan, Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto.

The Swiss open the tournament on Thursday against host Finland, followed by games on Saturday against Sweden and Sunday against Czechia.

Goaltenders (2): Sandro Aeschlimann (HC Davos), Reto Berra (HC Fribourg-Gottéron).

Defensemen (8): Tim Berni (Genève-Servette HC), Dominik Egli (Frölunda HC, SWE), Michael Fora, Lukas Frick, Nico Gross, Sven Jung (all HC Davos), Tobias Geisser (EV Zug), Fabian Heldner (Lausanne HC).

Forwards (14): Nicolas Baechler (ZSC Lions), Christoph Bertschy, Attilio Biasca, Sandro Schmid (all HC Fribourg-Gottéron), Fabrice Herzog (EV Zug), Ken Jäger, Théo Rochette (both Lausanne HC), Tino Kessler, Simon Knak, Valentin Nussbaumer (all HC Davos), Dario Rohrbach (SCL Tigers), Jonas Taibel, Tyler Moy (both SCRJ Lakers), Calvin Thürkauf (HC Lugano).

