Red Wings Prospect Impresses in the Champions Hockey League

When Brynäs faced Norwegian club Storhamar in the Champions Hockey League, they opted to rest much of their regular lineup. That gave 11 junior players a chance to step in, and several of them made a strong impression. Standing out above the rest was Detroit Red Wings prospect Michal Svrček, whose speed and energy created scoring chances throughout the night for Brynäs.

We’re also taking a look at prospects Lucas Pettersson (Anaheim Ducks), Leo Sundqvist (undrafted), Gustav Hillström (New Jersey Devils), Victor Hedin Raftheim (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Aron Dahlqvist (Washington Capitals). Enjoy!

Michal Svrček (LW), Detroit Red Wings

Svrček was Brynäs’ best player on the night. He was a whirlwind on the forecheck and made several strong plays offensively, particularly on the power play where he got a look on Brynäs’ top unit. There, he showed excellent movement around the right faceoff circle, keeping the play dynamic and avoiding any stagnant sequences. Thanks to that, he found several smart passing options, both into the slot and across the offensive zone. The opposition’s pressure on the penalty kill was minimal, and Svrček took full advantage of it.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Michal Svrček deserves more ice time in the SHL. Right now, expensive signings are blocking his spot despite not performing at the same level. If Brynäs don’t give him a proper opportunity in the SHL soon, there’s a real chance he could look for new opportunities across the Atlantic.

Lucas Pettersson (RW), Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson got off to a strong start, drawing a power play for Brynäs on his very first shift. He saw time on the ensuing man advantage, directing play from the right faceoff circle, where it was clear the opponents respected his dangerous wrist shot.

At five-on-five, Pettersson was the driving force on his line, even while skating alongside veterans Kieffer Bellows and Tyler Vesel. He carried the puck across the offensive blue line several times to establish pressure in the attacking zone. On one of those entries, Pettersson set up Vesel for the goal that tied the game at 1–1.

Pettersson also had a highlight moment when he set up teammate Kieffer Bellows with a slick spin-o-rama just inside the offensive blue line. He’s shown some promising flashes in the SHL as well, and with a few injuries on the roster, there’s a chance he could see minutes higher up in the lineup.

Leo Sundqvist (RW), undrafted

Sundqvist had hopes of being drafted last year but unfortunately didn’t hear his name called. Over the first few weeks of the season, he’s been productive in the Swedish U20 league, recording six goals and eleven points through seven games.

In the game against Storhamar, Sundqvist got his chance on the fourth line alongside fellow junior players Melwin Larsson and Theo Östberg. Despite starting low in the lineup, he logged just over twelve minutes of ice time and even saw some shifts on the power play. Sundqvist registered three shots on goal and showed good speed in the offensive zone.

Gustav Hillström (C), New Jersey Devils

Hillström made his presence felt with his size and long reach. The New Jersey Devils prospect moved the puck effectively through the neutral zone, helping Brynäs establish possession in the offensive end. Once there, he showed the ability to protect the puck and generate sustained pressure. Alongside Michal Svrček, Hillström caused problems for the opposition, as the duo created several dangerous scoring chances.

Victor Hedin Raftheim (D), Columbus Blue Jackets

Raftheim played with authority in his own zone and made his presence felt several times with physical battles along the boards. In those moments, Raftheim showed poise and looked far more mature than his 18 years. He was also steady in the neutral zone, reading opposing passes early and preventing zone entries. In the relatively low-paced CHL game, Raftheim had no trouble anticipating and breaking up plays. There’s still room for improvement when it comes to his puck-moving game, but the Blue Jackets clearly have an intriguing prospect in Raftheim.

Aron Dahlqvist (D), Washington Capitals

Dahlqvist played a mature and steady passing game throughout the night. On the blue line, Dahlqvist has been the junior player Brynäs have trusted the most, and in the game against Storhamar he showed exactly why. Without the puck, he played with confidence and delivered several solid hits during defensive transitions. His mobility helps him both in his own end and in the offensive zone, where he connected well with the forwards on a few nice combinations. Dahlqvist is a name for Washington Capitals fans to keep in mind. Hopefully, he’ll prove to be a late-round steal after being drafted in the sixth round in 2025.

