Rögle Closing In on Calvin de Haan as More Ex-NHLers Arrive in the SHL

The Swedish site HockeyNews.se reports that former NHL player Calvin de Haan is close to signing with Rögle in the SHL. de Haan has previously been linked to several other SHL clubs, such as Brynäs, but is now only a few contract details away from joining Rögle, according to the report.

de Haan split last season between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers, playing 44 games for Colorado and three for the Rangers. The defenseman from Carp, Ontario, was traded to the Rangers along with Juuso Parssinen, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in 2025. In return, the Avalanche received Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and Hank Kempf.

de Haan would be another addition to the growing list of players who have joined the SHL after spending time in the NHL. Below is a list of notable names who have signed with SHL clubs.

Nicklas Bäckström (C), Brynäs IF

The biggest name to sign in the SHL since the lockout seasons. The hype around Bäckström has been huge, and he’s by far the signing that has received the most attention ahead of the season start.

Jakub Vrána (RW), Linköpings HC

An exciting signing who is arriving in the SHL at a different stage of his career compared to the previously mentioned Nicklas Bäckström. Jakub Vrána spent most of his NHL career in Washington, where he was teammates with Bäckström. In total, he played 406 NHL games, recording 119 goals and 223 points.

Kieffer Bellows (LW), Brynäs IF

Bellows was drafted 19th overall by the New York Islanders in 2016. The former first-round pick is a fast-skating power forward with a strong shot. In total, he played 114 NHL games and recorded 32 points.

Magnus Hellberg (G), Djurgårdens IF

Hellberg returns to Sweden after 13 years abroad. Although he has only played seven NHL games, he has managed to start games for the Predators, Rangers, Red Wings, Senators and Penguins. It is quite a unique accomplishment.

Gustav Lindström (D), Djurgårdens IF

Lindström most recently played for the Laval Rocket, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, where he appeared in 42 games and recorded 11 points last season. He was drafted 38th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

Charles Hudon (LW), Djurgårdens IF

Djurgården made another high-profile signing by bringing in Charles Hudon, who most recently played for the Ontario Reign in the AHL. With the LA Kings’ affiliate, he recorded an impressive 20 goals and 64 points in 67 games last season. Hudon brings much-needed offensive production as Djurgården heads into the new season after earning promotion from the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan to the SHL.