SHL: Blackhawks Prospect Anton Frondell Stays Hot

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell continues his dominant week in the SHL. On Thursday, he wowed hockey fans with a highlight-reel Michigan goal for Djurgården. The young forward didn’t slow down today, recording a hat trick to cap off another standout performance. Blackhawks fans have every reason to be excited about his early-season form.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson is also off to an impressive start. In Luleå’s loss, he scored the team’s only goal, bringing his total to 11 points in nine games. Read more about Eriksson and Frondell in today’s SHL roundup.

Frölunda HC 1-2 Leksands IF

Frölunda entered today’s game riding a three-game winning streak, while Leksand came in on the opposite trajectory with losses in their last three. Despite that, it was Leksand who struck first in Gothenburg. Defenseman Joonas Lyytinen made it 1–0 with a booming shot from the blue line that Tobias Normann couldn’t stop. Frölunda generated chances to tie it up, but Leksand carried a one-goal lead into the first intermission.

“I think there are a lot of good things for us. An important thing going forward will be not to lose the puck in the wrong areas. They’re going to come hard at us, so we need to get the puck deep. Even with 10 seconds left, they were still creating chances, so we need to be careful,” said Leksand’s Joonas Lyytinen to TV4 after the first period.

Leksand kept pressing in the second period and were rewarded with another goal. Frölunda raised their game in the final frame and started closing in. When Linus Högberg cut the lead to 2–1 with four minutes left, the pressure was on, but Leksand held firm to take all three points in Gothenburg.

Djurgårdens IF 5-3 Malmö Redhawks

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell kept the show going on Saturday. After scoring a highlight-reel Michigan goal on Thursday, the goals kept coming today. Frondell opened the scoring with a backdoor tap-in off a nice feed from Islanders prospect Victor Eklund. He stayed hot, making it 4–2 late in the second period, and completed his hat trick with an empty-netter to seal the win. With that, he became the second-youngest player ever to record a hat trick in SHL history.

Linköping HC 4-1 HV71

Two struggling teams faced off in Linköping on Saturday afternoon. Ottawa Senators 2021 third-round pick Oliver Johansson opened the scoring just two minutes in. Linköping kept their foot on the gas, adding another before the end of the period. That strong first frame set the tone for LHC, who went on to claim a crucial 4–1 win over HV71.

Rögle BK 5-3 Örebro HK

Örebro have had a tough start to the season, and things didn’t get any better after today’s game against Rögle. The visitors did take the lead, but Rögle turned it around with three goals in the third period to secure a 5–3 home win.

Färjestad BK 1-2 Brynäs IF

Brynäs got off to a slow start this season but have found their rhythm over the past week. After Thursday’s win against Timrå, they followed up with another big victory today. Färjestad were beaten 2–1 after a fantastic defensive effort. New goaltender Collin Delia had a strong performance, and Nicklas Bäckström scored his first goal since returning to the SHL. The first-period tally was his first in 6,795 days in the SHL. It was a special moment for the former Washington Capitals center.

“Pretty nice, actually,” said Bäckström with a smile. He continues: “Of course, a good first period from our side. We’re trying to make it tough for them and put a lot of pressure on. A good first period!” said Nicklas Bäckström to TV4 after the first period.

Timrå IK 2-1 Luleå HF

The defending champions Luleå are in trouble after slipping out of the final playoff spot following today’s game. The loss marked their third straight defeat.

Timrå took the lead in the first period through Detroit Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg. Genborg also picked up an assist on the game-winning goal in the third, giving him three goals and six points so far this season. It’s a noticeable step forward for the Red Wings prospect, who scored just twice in 28 games last year.

Another player who continues to impress is Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson, who scored Luleå’s lone goal in the second period. It was his fifth goal and 11th point in just nine games, a big step forward for Eriksson after finishing last season with only six points.

Växjö Lakers 2-5 Skellefteå AIK

Skellefteå have had an inconsistent start to the season, but on Saturday night they came up big against top-ranked Växjö. Former New York Rangers forward Oscar Lindberg led the charge with two goals and an assist in a 5–2 road win. San Jose Sharks prospect Leo Sahlin Wallenius found the net for the home side, scoring his first goal of the season.

SHL: Blackhawks Prospect Anton Frondell Shines