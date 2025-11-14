SHL Prospect Roundup: Isles’ Victor Eklund Scores

Several NHL prospects stood out on Thursday. Islanders prospect Victor Eklund scored his first SHL goal, while draft-eligible top prospect Ivar Stenberg also impressed. Read about this and more in today’s SHL prospects roundup.







Islanders prospect Victor Eklund finds the back of the net

New York Islanders prospect Victor Eklund had a slow start to the season but has found his stride in recent weeks. After recording eight assists in his first 16 games, his first SHL goal finally came on Thursday. The goal came after a scramble in front, where Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell managed to push the puck loose for Eklund to bury.

Eklund entered the season with high expectations, and some have criticized the lack of big offensive production early on. However, his trademark work ethic and determination have been just as evident in the SHL as they were in the second-tier league last year. Now the points are starting to follow as well, with four in his last five games.

Draft-eligible forward Nils Bartholdsson and Stars goalie prospect Måns Goos debut

Nils Bartholdsson is coming off a strong start in the Swedish junior league and was rewarded with his SHL debut on Thursday. As is often the case for young players making their first appearance, his ice time was limited, but Bartholdsson still made his presence felt in just 1:47 on the ice. He showed his trademark intensity and aggressive mindset during those brief shifts. Even though it was a short debut, it offered a glimpse of what’s to come.

Despite standing just 5-foot-10, Bartholdsson has a knack for making life uncomfortable for opposing defenders around the net. Another key strength is his heavy one-timer, which he often unleashes from the left faceoff circle as a right shot. His shooting ability has led to 11 goals in 16 games in the Swedish junior league, U20 Nationell. He has also added nine assists in the junior league and recorded 10 points in 10 games with Sweden’s U18 national team.

Dallas Stars goalie prospect Måns Goos also made his SHL debut on Thursday. It was an unusual and thankless situation, as he had to enter the game when Melker Thelin experienced equipment issues and was stuck on the bench for about five minutes. Unfortunately for Goos, Rögle scored during that stretch, and one of the two shots he faced found its way in.

Draft-eligible Ivar Stenberg continues his dominant season

Top prospect Ivar Stenberg has lived up to the high expectations through the opening weeks of the season. After adding two more assists yesterday, he now sits at 14 points in 18 games, giving him a 0.78 points-per-game pace. Among players under 19 who have played at least 18 SHL games in the 2000s, only William Nylander has posted a higher scoring rate.

For Stenberg, the value goes beyond the raw numbers. His setups aren’t just point-producing plays; they consistently create high-danger chances for his teammates. His second assist was especially impressive, threading a cross-ice pass through the slot to set up Max Lindholm for the 2–0 goal.

Early Season Draft Risers in Sweden

With November’s international tournaments wrapped up, it’s time to look back at early-season draft risers. Jacob Smeds spotlights three draft-eligible prospects who’ve boosted their stock for the 2026 NHL Draft: Alexander Command, Elton Hermansson, and Theodor Knights.

Other notable prospect performances on Thursday

• Ducks prospect F Lucas Pettersson had a goal for Brynäs, giving him 3 goals and 5 points in his last three games.

• After missing eight games, Sharks prospect D Leo Sahlin Wallenius was back in action. He recorded a goal and 14:31 of ice time.

• Blue Jackets prospect D Victor Hedin Raftheim has been included in Brynäs’ lineup for many games but has received very little ice time. On Thursday, however, he played significantly more, logging 13:08 for Brynäs. Raftheim showed good aggressiveness in the defensive zone and was a steady presence in front of his own net. Despite making a defensive mistake on one of the goals against, it was a game that offered promise of more to come for Victor.

• Red Wings prospect F Noah Dower Nilsson didn’t get any ice time during the first games of the year, but has since earned a regular spot on one of Frölunda’s top lines. Not a bad achievement on a top team and European giant like Frölunda. Yesterday he scored another goal and now has 4 goals and 9 points in 16 games.

• Blackhawks prospect F Milton Oscarsson scored for the second straight game for Örebro. At 6-foot-7 and 216 pounds, he is a handful to deal with in front of the opposing team’s net.

• Hurricanes prospect F Oskar Voullet scored his first goal of the season on Thursday. Hopefully this can jump-start his offense after a slow start to the season.

• Blackhawks prospect F Anton Frondell recorded an assist for Djurgården. That gives him 13 points in 18 SHL games.

