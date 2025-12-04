Slovakia’s Preliminary Roster ‘One Of The Youngest In World Junior History’

The Slovak Ice Hockey Association has announced a list of 28 players that it will take to Minnesota for a training camp ahead of the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Unlike the last four years, this year’s Slovak team won’t include Dalibor Dvorský, who has aged out. In fact, only five players are returning from last year’s squad. This year’s roster includes nine players born in 2006, 17 players born in 2007, and two players born in 2008, with an average age of 18.18 years. The youngest player is defenseman Filip Kovalčík, who turns 17 on Dec. 31 and isn't eligible for the NHL Entry Draft until 2028.

“We are taking one of the youngest teams in the history of the World Junior Championship, but we are convinced that we are taking the best, who will create a great team, be able to withstand the speed level of the tournament and be competitive against any opponent,” said head coach Peter Frühauf.

One player eligible to return who was not named to the roster is 19-year-old Miroslav Šatan Jr., a Washington Capitals prospect who is the son of the president of Hockey Slovakia, ex-NHLer Miroslav Šatan. The younger Šatan has struggled this season, going pointless in 23 OHL games so far with the Saginaw Spirit.

The only drafted players on the squad are goaltender Michal Prádel and winger Michal Svrček, both by the Detroit Red Wings, and forward Ján Chovan by the Los Angeles Kings.

Like Czechia and Latvia, the Slovaks will train in Bemidji, Minn. and play pre-tournament games against both teams on Dec. 21 and 22.

“We’ve intentionally arranged those games back-to-back because we’re playing the first two tournament games one after the other,” said Frühauf.

In Group A in St. Paul, Slovakia opens against Sweden on Dec. 26, followed by Germany the next day, the host USA on Dec. 29 and Switzerland on New Year’s Eve.

Slovakia's 28-man camp roster

Goaltenders: Leonardo Roberto Henriquez (Anchorage Wolverines, NAHL), Alan Lenďák (Fargo Force, USHL), Michal Prádel (Tri City Storm, USHL / Detroit Red Wings).

Defensemen: Adam Beluško (Green Bay Gamblers, USHL), Michal Čapoš (Wenatchee Wild, WHL), Andrej Fabuš (HC Slovan Bratislava), Adam Goljer (HK Dukla Trenčín), Adam Kalman (HK Nitra/HC Nové Zámky), Filip Kovalčík (Drummondville Voltiguers, QMJHL), Matúš Lisý (Red Deer Rebels, WHL), Luka Radivojevič (Boston College, NCAA), Patrik Rusznyák (Lulea HF, SWE).

Forwards: Jakub Dubravík (Vlci Žilina), Alex Gašo (Mountfield Hradec Králové, CZE), Ján Chovan (Sudbury Wolves, OHL / Los Angeles Kings), Tomáš Chrenko (HK Nitra), Michal Liščinský (HC Košice), Ondrej Maruna (HK Dukla Trenčín/HK Spartak Dubnica), Alex Mišiak (Erie Otters, OHL), Samuel Murín (Tri City Storm, USHL), Adam Nemec (HK Nitra), Tobias Pitka (Northern Michigan University, NCAA), Tomáš Pobežal (Kingston Frontenacs, OHL), Andreas Straka (Quebec Remparts, QMJHL), Michal Svrček (Brynäs IF, SWE / Detroit Red Wings), Tobias Tomík (Vancouver Giants, WHL), Lukáš Tomka (HC’05 Banská Bystrica), Alex Miroslav Zálešák (MODO Hockey, SWE).

