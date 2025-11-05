USA Roster At U-18 Five-Nations Tournament In Sweden

As is usual, USA Hockey is sending it’s U-18 national team – a part of the U.S. National Team Development Program – to compete against the top U-18 national teams in Europe during the international break. This week’s Five Nations Tournament takes place Nov. 5 to 9 in Ulricehamn, Sweden, against Czechia, Finland, Switzerland and host Sweden (scroll down for the schedule).

THN’s Ian Kennedy has two players from this team ranked in the top 32 for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft – forward Mikey Berchild at No. 16 and goaltender Brady Knowling at No. 31. This past summer, Knowling backstopped the United States to victory at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, including a win in the final against a strong Swedish team that will bring many of the same players to this tournament. Defenseman Nick Bogas was also on the team.

While the entire roster was born in 2008, three players were born after the Sept. 15 cut-off and won’t be eligible for the draft until 2027. Those include defenseman Abe Barnett and forwards Sammy Nelson and Jamie Glance.

The following is the roster provided by USA Hockey, separated by position, which includes the players' date of birth, height, weight, hometown, youth club, and what college they've committed to (if applicable).

Goaltenders:

1 Luke Carrithers G 01/11/2008 6-1 (185) 196 (89) L Maple Grove, Minn. U.S. National Under-17 Team Uncommitted

30 Brady Knowling G 03/09/2008 6-5 (196) 203 (92) L Chicago, Ill. U.S. National Under-17 Team Boston University (HEA)

Defensemen:

4 AJ Francisco D 01/10/2008 5-11 (180) 168 (76) R Hermantown, Minn. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

5 JJ Marthaler D 02/10/2008 6-2 (188) 196 (89) L Superior, Wis. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Minnesota Duluth (NCHC)

10 Luke Schairer D 01/30/2008 6-3 (191) 200 (91) R Charlotte, North Carolina U.S. National Under-17 Team Boston University (HEA)

13 Abe Barnett D 09/21/2008 6-1 (185) 197 (90) L Wilmette, Ill. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Michigan (Big Ten)

14 Logan Lutner D 02/21/2008 5-10 (178) 167 (76) R Maple Grove, Minn. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Denver (NCHC)

22 Nick Bogas D 07/23/2008 6-0 (183) 179 (81) L Royal Oak, Mich. Waterloo Black Hawks Michigan State University (Big Ten)

24 Tyler Martyniuk D 12/31/2008 6-1 (184) 192 (87) L Washington Township., Mich. U.S. National Under-17 Team Michigan State University (Big Ten)

28 Sam Wathier D 05/17/2008 6-3 (191) 189 (86) L Des Moines, Iowa U.S. National Under-17 Team Boston College (HEA)

Forwards:

7 Wyatt Cullen F 09/08/2008 6-0 (183) 172 (78) L Moorhead, Minn. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Minnesota (Big Ten)

8 Dayne Beuker F 03/23/2008 5-10 (178) 167 (76) R Portland, Oregon U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Denver (NCHC)

9 Sammy Nelson F 09/19/2008 6-3 (189) 192 (87) R Maple Grove, Minn. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

11 Mikey Berchild F 02/16/2008 5-10 (178) 180 (82) L Minnetonka, Minn. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Denver (NCHC)

12 Casey Mutryn F 07/05/2008 6-3 (191) 200 (91) R Norwell, Mass. U.S. National Under-17 Team Boston College (HEA)

16 Parker Trottier F 02/13/2008 6-1 (184) 183 (83) L Edina, Minn. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

17 Jamie Glance F 09/23/2008 5-10 (178) 181 (82) R Stratham, N.H. U.S. National Under-17 Team Boston University (HEA)

18 Brody George F 01/25/2008 5-9 (175) 169 (77) L Johnstown, Pa. U.S. National Under-17 Team Michigan State University (Big Ten)

19 Lukas Zajic F 01/19/2008 5-11 (180) 187 (85) R Plainfield, Ill. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Wisconsin (Big Ten)

23 AJ Garcia F 06/03/2008 5-10 (178) 178 (81) L Romeoville, Ill. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

26 Victor Plante F 03/10/2008 5-10 (177) 156 (71) L Hermantown, Minn. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Minnesota Duluth (NCHC)

27 Logan Stuart F 04/23/2008 5-11 (179) 173 (79) L Manhattan Beach, Calif. U.S. National Under-17 Team University of Denver (NCHC)

Team Staff:

Nick Fohr Head Coach Grand Forks, N.D.

Kevin Porter Assistant Coach Northville, Mich.

Ryan Hayes Assistant Coach Syracuse, N.Y.

David Lassonde Goaltending Coach Durham, N.H.

Schedule (CET / ET)

Wednesday, Nov. 5

15:00 / 9:00 AM – Switzerland vs. USA, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

19:00 / 1:00 PM – Czechia vs. Sweden, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

Thursday, Nov. 6

15:00 / 9:00 AM – Finland vs. Czechia, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

19:00 / 1:00 PM – Switzerland vs. Sweden, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

Friday, Nov. 7

9:00 AM – Czechia vs. Switzerland, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

19:00 / 1:00 PM – USA vs. Finland, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

Saturday, Nov. 8

8:00 AM – USA vs. Czechia, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

19:00 / 1:00 PM – Sweden vs. Finland, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

Sunday, Nov. 9

12:00 / 6:00 AM – Finland vs. Switzerland, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

16:00 / 10:00 AM – Sweden vs. USA, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

