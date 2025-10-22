Team Sweden Announces U18 Roster for the November Five Nations Tournament

Team Sweden has announced its roster for the upcoming Five Nations tournament in November. The lineup is largely similar to the one that took the ice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, though a few interesting changes stand out.

Sweden’s head coach Johan Rosén is looking forward to the tournament, which will be held in Ulricehamn, Sweden from November 5 to 9. He spoke with the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation about the roster and shared his thoughts.

“We’re really excited to come to Ulricehamn and show what we can do on home ice. I’ve heard ticket demand is high, so we’re expecting great support from the stands,” says Johan Rosén, head coach of Sweden’s U18 men’s national team.

Goaltender Viggo Tamm of Leksands IF and forward Wiggo Sörensson of Boro/Vetlanda HC are making their national team debuts. Both were in consideration for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster but will now get their opportunity at the Five Nations tournament on home ice.

“Yes, there are two newcomers to the roster and a few other changes, which is a sign of the impressive depth in this age group. Our clubs are doing a great job of educating and developing their players. Many of them have a real chance to earn a spot on the World Championship roster in April,” says Johan Rosén.

Johan Rosén goes on to talk about the depth within this age group and shares his expectations ahead of the upcoming tournament.

“We want to sharpen our game even more, and this level of competition gives us a great opportunity to develop. I think we had high intensity and good offensive output during the Hlinka tournament, and that’s something I want us to keep building on,” says Johan Rosén.

Sweden’s roster for the Five Nations tournament (November 5–9).

Goalies

1. Kevin Törnblom, Örebro HK

35. Viggo Tamm, Leksands IF

Defensemen

2. Axel Elofsson, Örebro HK

3. Zigge Bratt, Frölunda HC

4. Malte Gustafsson, HV 71

6. Samuel Eriksson, Färjestad BK

7. Måns Gudmundsson, Färjestad BK

9. Theodor Knights, MoDo Hockey

26. Vilgot Lidén, Leksands IF

Forwards

11. Alexander Command, Örebro HK

12. Marcus Nordmark, Djurgårdens IF

14. Nils Bartholdsson, Rögle BK

15. Isak Holtet, Färjestad BK

17. Elton Hermansson, MoDo Hockey

18. Adam Andersson, Leksands IF

20. Mikael Kim, Rögle BK

21. Ludvig Andersson, Örebro HK

22. Wiggo Sörensson, Boro/Vetlanda HC

23. Bosse Meijer, Frölunda HC

24. Hampus Zirath, Djurgårdens IF

25. Max Isaksson, Växjö Lakers HC

29. Olle Karlsson, Växjö Lakers HC

Schedule, Central European Time (CET)

Wednesday, November 5

3:00 PM – Switzerland vs. USA, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

7:00 PM – Czechia vs. Sweden, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

Thursday, November 6

3:00 PM – Finland vs. Czechia, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

7:00 PM – Switzerland vs. Sweden, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

Friday, November 7

3:00 PM – Czechia vs. Switzerland, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

7:00 PM – USA vs. Finland, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

Saturday, November 8

2:00 PM – USA vs. Czechia, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

6:00 PM – Sweden vs. Finland, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

Sunday, November 9

12:00 PM – Finland vs. Switzerland, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

4:00 PM – Sweden vs. USA, Lassalyckan Ice Arena

