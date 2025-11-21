Winnipeg Jets Prospect Viktor Klingsell Scores in the SHL

Winnipeg Jets prospect Viktor Klingsell played his second straight SHL game after spending the fall with the junior team. He responded by scoring his first SHL goal of the season, joining Kraken prospect Loke Krantz and Flyers prospect Jack Berglund, who also found the net on the night. Read more about notable prospect performances in Sweden below.







Seattle Kraken prospect Loke Krantz scores his first SHL goal

Seattle Kraken 2025 seventh-round pick Loke Krantz continues his brilliant fall. After a strong run with the junior team, he earned a call-up to the SHL and has made the most of it. Over his last three games, his coaches have given him more responsibility. That trust paid off on Thursday when he scored his first SHL goal. The play showed what has fueled his early-season surge: powerful skating and a quick, decisive release that has already produced 11 goals in 14 junior games.

Krantz is a big power forward who has proven he can produce at the pro level. His strong skating makes him a real factor on the forecheck, and he has added the physical edge his team has been missing. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t keep earning minutes in the SHL. He could even push his way into the discussion for a spot on Sweden’s World Juniors roster over the holidays.





Winnipeg Jets prospect Viktor Klingsell breaks through

Another standout in the Swedish junior ranks is Winnipeg Jets prospect Viktor Klingsell, a fifth-round pick in 2025. He has been excellent in U20 Nationell, putting up 10 goals and 27 points in just 15 games. Despite that strong start, he had to wait a while for his SHL season debut. But in only his second SHL game of the year, Klingsell found the net. The goal showed the puck skill that has made him so effective at the junior level. Klingsell is a promising player, and he should see more SHL ice time as the season continues.





Flyers prospect Jack Berglund scores trademark goal

Flyers 2024 second-round pick Jack Berglund is expected to play an important role for Sweden at the World Juniors. The points haven’t come easily, but he has earned steady trust from Färjestad throughout the fall. That progress showed on Thursday, when he scored his first goal of the season by knocking in a rebound from close range. The sequence began with Berglund winning a faceoff and driving straight to the net, where the strong forward was able to finish the play.

Berglund is a powerful two-way forward who works hard in all three zones. At 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, he is a tough matchup for opposing defenders. If he continues to develop, Berglund projects as a future bottom-six forward for the Flyers. Right now, his skating still needs to be refined for him to earn a spot in the world’s best league, but time is very much on his side.

Other notable prospect performances

Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson opened the season on a hot streak, but his production has cooled in recent weeks. On Thursday, however, he finally found the net again, scoring the decisive 1–0 goal in Luleå’s 3–0 win over Örebro.

Red Wings prospect Noah Dower Nilsson continues his strong offensive form. He added another goal in his most recent outing and now sits at 5 goals and 11 points through 18 SHL games.

Draft-eligible Ivar Stenberg picked up another point in his latest game. The play came off a trademark zone entry from Stenberg, who carried the puck through the neutral zone and set up Max Lindholm for the finish.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson extended his goal streak to three games with an empty-net marker for Brynäs. He now has a respectable 9 goals in 21 games.

Seattle Kraken Prospect Loke Krantz Signs SHL Extension

Seattle Kraken prospect Loke Krantz has signed a new contract with SHL club Linköping through 2028, giving the power forward a strong platform to keep developing before a potential NHL move.