Golden Knights Prospect Ihs-Wozniak Ignites Offensively

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakob Ihs-Wozniak has made a strong return to Björklöven in Sweden’s second division. On Friday night, he recorded a hat trick and added an assist in a dominant team win. He followed that up with two more points on Sunday. Read more about Ihs-Wozniak’s offensive surge below.







Jakob Ihs-Wozniak saw limited ice time in the SHL to start the season and was loaned to Sweden’s second division. His SHL club soon ran into injury trouble and brought him back after just two games, but three games ago he returned once again to the second tier. Since then, he has taken off offensively. Over the weekend he put up three goals and three assists, a strong showing from the young sniper drafted by the Golden Knights in the second round in 2025.

In the second tier, Ihs-Wozniak has been trusted in his preferred spot on the left faceoff circle on the power play, where he can fire off his lethal shot. That ability is what defines Ihs-Wozniak: he is, quite simply, a finisher his team can rely on. It’s a quality praised by his teammate Fredrik Forsberg, the brother of Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

“He’s incredibly skilled. You can really see how much talent he has. Two great goals today, he’s a very good hockey player and a great person as well. We’re really happy that he wants to be here and help us. He’s a player who’s going to have a long and successful career,” Forsberg told TV4 on Friday.

Ihs-Wozniak himself was pleased after scoring his first goal of the weekend and admitted that the extra time he spends working on his shot is paying off.

“It was one of the better shots I’ve taken. I’m really happy with that one. I work a lot on my shooting, and that’s exactly the kind of spot you want to be in. I put in a lot of extra work on it after practices, so it’s fun to see it pay off,” the young forward told TV4 during the first intermission.

A big part of Ihs-Wozniak’s development now revolves around taking further steps in his overall game. His shooting ability is unquestioned, but to reach the next level he’ll need to round out the rest of his toolkit. There are already positive signs. On Friday, for example, he used his sizeable frame to dig out a puck for teammate Axel Ottosson. If Ihs-Wozniak continues to improve along the boards and as a distributor, the path to the NHL becomes much clearer for the talented forward.

