Magnus Hellberg Aiming for a Fresh Start as He Returns to Sweden and Djurgården

There’s been lots of attention on Nicklas Bäckström’s SHL comeback this upcoming season. Behind him, Magnus Hellberg is looming as one of the biggest signings ahead of the season.

Hellberg returns to Sweden and Djurgården after thirteen years abroad. During that time, he played 7 games in the NHL and 259 games in the AHL. He also spent several seasons in the Russian KHL, where he made 169 appearances over the years.

Djurgården’s sporting director Niklas Wikegård is pleased to bring in such an experienced goaltender. In an interview with the club’s own media channels, he shared his thoughts on Hellberg and what he believes he can add to the team this coming season.

“We’re bringing in one of the most experienced goaltenders in the country, with many years of playing abroad at a very high level. Magnus has represented some of the top clubs in the KHL and been close to the top clubs in the NHL, and on top of that he has produced strong results in the AHL in recent years,” said Niklas Wikegård.

In addition to Hellberg, Djurgården has the talented Hugo Hävelid in goal. Hävelid is undrafted but has represented Sweden at the junior international level. Here’s what sporting director Wikegård said about Hellberg as a complement to Hävelid.

“Magnus will be an extremely important piece for us to bring home. He is a goaltender we feel secure with and who upgrades us, together with the defensive line we are putting together. We are also creating a very exciting goalie duo with 21-year-old Hugo, who can get fantastic training from Magnus over the coming years,” says Wikegård.

Hellberg followed Djurgården from a distance last season and, like so many others, was impressed by the club’s fan support. Djurgården won the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan last season and earned promotion to the SHL.

“I followed the team very closely last season and am very impressed by the journey, with the fans’ support and help. A full Hovet or Avicii Arena with all the awesome tifos and atmosphere and the pressure that comes with it is something I look forward to sharing with you. I’m super excited to come home, help Djurgården win hockey games and create great memories together with all of you,” says Magnus Hellberg.

In addition to Hellberg, Djurgården has several other players with NHL experience. Most notably, they have Marcus Krüger, who won two Stanley Cups with Chicago during their dynasty years. They also have Jacob Josefsson, formerly with the New Jersey Devils, who has made a comeback and adds further experience to the team.

When it comes to young players, Djurgården also has a strong group. Among them are two 17-year-old prospects, Marcus Nordmark and Viggo Björck. The team also features 2025 NHL Draft first-round picks Victor Eklund and Anton Frondell.