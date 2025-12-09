Midseason SHL Prospect Standouts: Part 2

With half of the SHL regular season played, we take a look at the prospects who have stood out this fall. In the second part of this two-part series, Jacob Smeds highlights Red Wings forward Eddie Genborg, Ducks forward Lucas Pettersson, and Leafs center Tinus Luc Koblar. The first part can be found here.

Eddie Genborg, Detroit Red Wings, round 2 #44 overall, 2025

Alongside Ivar Stenberg, Eddie Genborg has been the biggest breakout prospect in the SHL during the first half of the season. Genborg made the bold decision to switch SHL teams ahead of the year. The move stirred emotions in his previous club, but the change could not have worked out better. In his new team, Genborg has earned the ice time to show just how effective a power forward he can be. He is extremely difficult to handle on the forecheck and never hesitates to throw heavy hits on both large and well-respected defensemen. With that same aggression, he drives to the net and creates chaos that benefits his teammates.

Genborg’s aggressiveness is the most eye-catching part of his game, but a closer look reveals there is finesse there as well. This shows up primarily in how he scans the ice and quickly finds open passing options. It’s often not about long, line-breaking feeds; rather, it’s the short, efficient passes that keep the pace high. Taken together, Genborg looks well on his way to taking the next step in his career, and it would be interesting to see him in Grand Rapids next season.

Lucas Pettersson, Anaheim Ducks, round 2 #35 overall, 2024

Lucas Pettersson is another player who has blossomed after changing teams over the summer. In his new club, he has spent many games on a line with former Capitals star Nicklas Bäckström and former Duck Jakob Silfverberg. In that experienced environment, Pettersson has showcased his strong hockey sense and skill. He has a particular ability to find open space in dangerous areas, making him one of the SHL’s best at generating shots from the slot. The success has given him the confidence to use his dangerous shot more frequently, resulting in 9 goals in 26 games.

Tinus Luc Koblar, Toronto Maple Leafs, round 2 #64 overall, 2025

Many were surprised when the Leafs selected Koblar in the second round of this summer’s draft. Koblar has continued to surprise this season, making the most of the opportunity he was given in the SHL. With injuries on the roster, he earned trust early in the year and has held onto his spot in the league ever since.

Koblar uses his 6-foot-3 frame to his advantage. With the puck, he is steady and difficult to strip, showing a good habit of carrying it through the neutral zone and establishing play in the offensive end. Even though he doesn’t have elite skill, the puck seems to follow him, which often leads to scoring chances. Without the puck, he shows good compete level and discipline. If he continues to refine his positioning in the defensive zone, there is upside for Koblar as a depth player in the NHL.

