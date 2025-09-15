Part 2: Prospects to Watch in Sweden

The Hockey News International continues its deep dive into Swedish prospects eligible for the 2026 draft. Here are 10 more intriguing names to keep an eye on this season.

This article is part of a four-part series. Part 1 can be found here.

It was the opening weekend of Sweden’s top junior league, U20 Nationell, and several players impressed. The Hockey News International’s Jacob Smeds attended two games and saw a Winnipeg Jets prospect shine. Projected 2026 first-round pick Elton Hermansson was also in action and stood out for MoDo. Here are some notes from the matchups between Skellefteå and AIK, and Björklöven and MoDo.

Theodor Knights (D), MoDo Hockey

Knights is a physical defenseman who plays a steady game in his own zone. He makes good use of his 6'4", 194-pound frame, playing with both aggression and competitiveness. Over the past season, he also took strides with the puck, becoming a more reliable passer. With his mobility, size, and aggressive style, Knights could be a candidate for the early rounds of the draft.

With the U20 Nationell season about to kick off, The Hockey News International highlights more players to watch. In this edition, Jacob Smeds takes a look at late-2008-born players who aren’t eligible until the 2027 NHL draft. All of them are expected to be U20 regulars this season even though they’re still eligible for the U18 Nationell.

Niklas Aaram-Olsen (LW), Örebro HK

Aaram-Olsen is an offensive dynamo and a projected first-round pick in next year’s draft. The Norwegian center plays at high speed and makes quick decisions with the puck. He has strong upside as a puck-mover and also has a quick one-timer that he isn’t afraid to use. Aaram-Olsen played U20 hockey already last season, putting up an impressive 23 goals and 41 points in 42 games. He has the potential to post truly ridiculous numbers in the U20 Nationell this season.

The Hockey News International continues its look at prospects ahead of the season. In today’s edition, Jacob Smeds takes a closer look at the players who can make fans jump out of their seats with excitement. The Swedish prospect pool features several intriguing danglers worth following in the months ahead. Enjoy!

Hjalmar Cilthe (D), Frölunda HC

Cilthe plays a hard, physical game and is the kind of player who loves to compete and hates to lose. Defensively, he sets the tone with his physical presence. He doesn’t just rely on his size though, as his well-timed challenges make him tough to play against. With his size and defensive qualities, Cilthe could be an appealing late-round option in the draft.

Nicklas Bäckström is set for his SHL return this coming weekend. The last time he played for his boyhood club Brynäs in Gävle was in 2007. After a storied career with the Washington Capitals and 1,105 NHL games, he is now headed for a much-anticipated comeback.

Douglas Paul (C), Linköpings HC

Paul is a two-way forward with high hockey IQ and strong playmaking ability. He often finds creative solutions with the puck and can make unexpected plays to create offense. Paul took important steps forward last season and was on Sweden’s radar ahead of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup selections. He has the potential to play his way into draft consideration over the coming season.

Rasmus Orenäs (C), Leksands IF

Orenäs is a raw talent with plenty of potential and X-factor. He has the ability to drive play and also has a strong shot. Things tend to happen when Orenäs is on the ice, which is one of his biggest strengths. At 6'2" and 196 pounds, he also has the potential to become a more physical player.

Alfons Öberg (C), MoDo Hockey

Öberg is a skilled forward with clear two-way abilities. He often finds solutions in tight spaces and can thread passes from situations that seem to be over. It will be exciting to see how much of his offensive game he can bring out at the U20 level this season. If he does, he could play his way into draft consideration.

Thed Jobs (D), Brynäs IF

Thed Jobs is a two-way defenseman whose main strengths lie in the defensive game. He can also contribute offensively with his right-handed shot from the blue line. It will be interesting to see how Jobs handles the defensive side of the game as he makes the jump to the U20 level this season.

Oscar Holmertz (C), Linköpings HC

Holmertz is a center with strong playmaking ability. His strength lies in his hockey sense rather than speed or physicality. The Linköping center is calm with the puck and often finds solutions that aren’t obvious to others. His vision stands out, and he has the ability to control the tempo of the game. Holmertz is in the conversation to be a first-round pick this spring.

Max Johannesén (C), Skellefteå AIK

Johannesén is a skilled center whose game is built around his hockey sense. He handles the puck well and often makes quick decisions, creating space for his teammates. His shot is another strength, featuring a quick release that makes him dangerous from close range.

Viggo Björck (C), Djurgårdens IF

Björck broke the all-time points record in the U20 Nationell last season. This year, he is aiming to earn a spot in the SHL with Djurgården, and it will be exciting to see if he can carry his game over to the senior level. At the junior level, Björck has consistently stood out with his elite puck-handling and playmaking ability.