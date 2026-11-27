2026 Friendship Four Day One Recap
David Butler II-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 10:02 PM
Providence beat the Bulldogs while UConn outlasted Colgate in a forechecking battle, setting the stage for a intense championship showdown in Belfast for the Belpot Trophy.
UConn Huskies•Colgate raiders •Providence Friars •Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs•NCAA Hockey•College Hockey
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