First, Max Nagel cut Colgate's deficit in half off a net front rebound to end the second.. Tyson Doucette helped the Raiders picked off where they left off 1:16 into the third period, jamming home a tying goal from a similar spot as Nagel. Just as it looked like Colgate was poised to take their first lead, freshman Charlie Morrison potted his first collegiate tally at 10:06 which proved to be the game winner for UConn. Colagte matches up with Minnesota–Duluth in the third place game tomorrow at 9am CT.