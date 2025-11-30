The Top Detroit Red Wings Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Detroit Red Wings are working on the Yzerplan with a plethora of prospects at many levels of hockey, including the NCAA. Here are a few of the most prominent ones.

Brennan Ali: Forward, University of Notre Dame. 2022 7th Round, 212nd Overall

Brennan Ali is a tireless worker who goes 110% every single shift. He buzzes around the ice, flying in the face of his opponents while going hard to the net. Ali’s numbers have improved every collegiate season, and he is on pace to match or exceed his 19 points from his sophomore year. I could see him filling a middle to bottom six role in Detroit at some point in his professional career.

Trey Augustine: Goaltender, Michigan State University. 2023 2nd Round, 41st Overall.

With Cam Talbot and John Gibson aging into their thirties, Detroit needed to draft a new franchise goalie. Augustine is the answer. A technically sound netminder, Augustine is a detail oriented netminder. He seals off his posts well and manages crease scrums with a cool head. He is the kind of guy who can and will steal games for a team. There was speculation that Augustine could go pro after last season, but instead, the future NHL starter elevated his game to another level. He had an NCAA 2nd 1.66 goals allowed average and 3rd .938 save percentage at the time of publication, leading Michigan State to an 11-3 record so far. The Red Wings haven’t had a franchise goalie since Jimmy Howard. Perhaps Augustine takes over that mantle sooner rather than later.

Dylan James: Forward, University of North Dakota. 2022 2nd Round, 40th Overall.

A balanced and physical forward, Dylan James rolls through defenders with his both his body and shot. James has been in the top five in goals the past three seasons at North Dakota, including his 2025-26 senior year. In addition to his scoring prowess, James’ intense checking is impactful yet disciplined. This second round pick has shades of Niklas Kronwall in his game, something that Detroit could greatly use.

Max Plante: Forward, University of Minnesota Duluth. 2024 2nd Round, 47th Overall

Max Plante has been nothing short of electric this season! He is one of the most impactful sophomores this year, and the numbers make it obvious why. Plante leads the NCAA with 26 points, is second in college hockey with 13 goals and 13 assists, while being 4th with a +16. Plante makes an impact whenever he is on the ice, regardless of if the puck is on his stick. I am excited to see how he develops even further into his junior year. He is a gem in the prospect pool of the Red Wings!

Honorable Mentions: Larry Keenan, Jack Phelan, Fisher Scott