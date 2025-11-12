Five Most Impactful Sophomores So Far

Hockey players entering their sophomore season in the NCAA are looking to either break out or build upon their freshman years. These five sophomore players have developed in their second season and are the most impactful for their respective teams. They are listed in alphabetical order by last name and not ranked.

Charlie Cerrato: Forward, Penn State University

The first of two Penn State sophomores on this list, Charlie Cerrato, is explosive and reliable defensively. Cerrato was taken in the second round by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2025 NHL Draft and is increasing his skill set with the Nittany Lions. He leads his team with 14 assists while tying JJ Weibusch with 18 points in 12 games. The most reliable aspect of Cerrato’s game is in the defensive zone. Cerrato is very aware of himself in relation to other players and the puck, allowing him to position himself in the best possible area. This 200 foot game earned Cerrato an invitation to the United States Collegiate Select Team for the 2025 Spengler Cup, arguably the most prestigious European hockey tournament. It will be interesting to see what Cerrato dials up in Europe and how it will translate to the NCAA game.

Cole Hutson: Defenseman, Boston University

A second round selection of the Washington Capitals in 2024, Cole Hutson is a 200 foot defenseman who can go 1-on-1 with any player on either side of the puck. Hutson is on pace to surpass his 48 point season, with 15 points so far and averaging 1.36 points per game with 24 games minimum left this season, not including the playoffs or NCAA Tournament. Washington struck gold on defense, and it is being refined at Boston University.

Max Plante: Forward, University of Minnesota-Duluth

Max Plante is a highly skilled Detroit Red Wings draft pick who is making history at the collegiate level. In just his 35th collegiate game, Plante hit 50 career points, breaking Brett Hull’s record of over 40 years as the fastest player to hit 50 points, and currently leads the NCAA as a whole with 22 points. He can beat goaltenders on both a forehand and backhand shot, the latter of which is one of the better backhands in college hockey. Plante is helping lead the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs offensively to contend in a cutthroat NCHC conference after a few down seasons.

Hampton Slukynsky: Goaltender, Western Michigan University

Slukynsky is one of the two best goaltenders in college hockey, both of whom are sophomores. Ultimately, the decision between him and honorable mention Mike Yegorov was the 2025 NCAA Championship between their respective institutions. The Western Michigan Bronco is an aggressive goaltender with incredible lateral movement and a proven winner at every level of hockey. A World Junior Championship, a USHL Clark Cup, and most recently, an NCAA Championship are just some of the accolades Slukynsky has racked up. The Los Angeles Kings' draft pick from 2023 is now attempting to backstop Western Michigan to its second consecutive NCAA title through his intensity between the pipes.

JJ Weibusch: Forward, Penn State University

The second Nittnay Lion included in this sophomore list, JJ Weibusch, may not get the media attention that Charlie Cerrato or Gavin McKenna get, but that doesn’t mean he’s not producing at the same pace. Weibusch is leading Penn State with 11 goals through 12 games while tying Cerrato at 18 points, and he hasn’t hit his ceiling yet. Having watched Weibusch since his time in Cedar Rapids throughout the 2022-23 USHL Season, and how he grew in Sioux Falls and beyond, I was dumbstruck that no one selected him in the NHL Draft. Still, with every game Weibusch plays in, he elevates his game and continues to raise his ceiling. His passion for putting the puck in the net will take him to great places at the collegiate and professional levels.

Honorable Mentions: Austin Burnevik, Michael Hage, Hayden Stavroff, Mike Yegorov