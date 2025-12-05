The Top Montreal Canadiens Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

Montreal’s rebuild is starting to take flight! They have a loaded group of young players on their active roster with many more in the pipeline at the NCAA level. As the Canadiens continue to get hotter, expect a number of these names to join them at some point as the playoff window opens further.

Michael Hage: Forward, University of Michigan. 2024 1st Round, 24th Overall.

If you want pizzazz and flashiness on the ice mixed with solid size and an agile pair of hands, then look no further than Michael Hage. I had a chance to watch Hage’s abbreviated rookie 2022-23 season with the Chicago Steel post injury. Hage’s skill blossomed the following year when he led the Steel with 75 points (33 goals + 42 assists) for 4th in the USHL. His collegiate career has taken off, going from a point per game in his freshman year to nearly two points per game so far in his 2025-26 sophomore season. What interests me the most about Hage’s game is the integration of his size into the skill game that he plays. Specifically, he uses targeted physicality rather than impulsiveness to impose his will on opponents. He has taken half as many penalty minutes as last season so far, and if he keeps this dynamic play up, he very well could join Montreal for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sam Harris: Forward, University of Denver. 2023 5th Round, 133rd Overall.

Sam Harris has been a consistent offensive producer for the Pioneers. He increased his points by over 60% from 21 to 35 between his freshman and sophomore years, showing steady growth entering his junior season at Denver. Harris’ intensity throwing body checks has also gone up going from sixth to third in penalty minutes on his squad over the past two years, showing his willingness to make an impact with or without the puck. I can see him playing a similar style to former Hab Lars Eller when he hits the professional circuit.

L.J. Mooney: Forward, University of Minnesota. 2025 4th Round, 113th Overall.

People say that speed kills, but don’t tell that to L.J. Mooney! Mooney uses his smaller stature to infiltrate opponents' defenses without fear or hesitation. What makes Mooney so dangerous is that he draws multiple players towards him, allowing his teammates to get wide open right in front of the net. He is an assist first player, with a nearly 5 to 1 ratio of assists to goals last season with the NTDP. In his freshman year, Mooney is tied for the assist lead on the Minnesota Gophers with fellow Canadiens selection, Luke Mittelstadt. No doubt Mooney has picked up some skills from his older cousin and Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley that will translate well to the NHL.

Logan Sawyer: Forward, Providence College. 2024 3rd Round, 78th Overall.

Logan Sawyer put in a ton of work over the summer between his freshman and sophomore years, and boy, is it paying off. Sawyer has nearly doubled his point production from last season, hitting 13 points (5 goals + 8 assists) in 15 games, whereas he only earned 16 points in 37 games in his prior campaign. The Orangeville, ON native currently leads the Friars in both assists and points while showing no signs of slowing down. He’s not flashy, but rather outworks his opponents, which has shown a large degree of success. It’s still very early in his collegiate career, but Sawyer is trending in the right direction to say the very least.

Honorable Mentions: Emmett Croteau, Ben Merrill, Quentin Miller, Maxon Vig