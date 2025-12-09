The Top New Jersey Devils Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The New Jersey Devils are looking for pieces to complement their current Stanley Cup ambitions. They have had limited playoff success over the past few years, and perhaps one of these current collegiate players could make the difference when they reach the professional level.

Cole Brown: Forward, University of Notre Dame. 2023 6th Round, 164th Overall.

Cole Brown is an interesting player to watch. He has a blend of vision, size, and skill that makes him deceptive to opponents. Brown took a big step in his development in 2024-25 with the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs, earning 70 points (33 goals +37 assists) up from 39 the year prior. Despite Notre Dame’s current last place position in the Big Ten, Brown is tied for on the Fighting Irish with 7 assists in 16 games while leading the team accumulating 41 penalty minutes. As the Fighting Irish continue rebuilding, Cole Brown will be important in setting the tone of games on all parts of the scoresheet.

Conrad Fondrk: Forward, Boston University. 2025 2nd Round, 50th Overall.

Some players are pass heavy, while others like to shoot. Conrad Fondrk is the rare breed that is offensively balanced, a threat both passing and shooting the puck. Fondrk’s goals and assists have been roughly balanced throughout his two seasons with the NTDP, and that trend has carried over to his freshman year at Boston University. In 11 games, Fondrk has two goals and three assists. Despite dealing with injuries this season, Fondrk has been productive when healthy. I am eager to see him when he is at 100%!

Ben Kevan: Forward, Arizona State University. 2025 2nd Round 63rd Overall.

If New Jersey was looking for speed in the 2025 NHL Draft, then they hit pay dirt when they selected Ben Kevan. Kevan is an incredibly flashy forward. I cannot count the times that while playing with the Des Moines Buccaneers, Kevan danced around opposing players before finding a teammate wide open on the back door for an easy goal. However, in his freshman year at Arizona State, Kevan has improved his shot, further bolstering his forechecking abilities. He has a lot of raw speed and potential that, if molded correctly, could make him into an NHL star.

Mike Yegorov: Goaltender, Boston University. 2024 2nd Round, 49th Overall.

I’ve said it before on several occasions, and I will repeat it here. Mike Yegorov is a potential heir to Martin Brodeur. He has elite awareness and a mental game that keeps him calm and collected even in the most stressful situations. No matter what is going on around him, Mike Yegorov is always dialed in. Despite playing on a last place Omaha Lancers team in 2024-25, Yegorov posted a stellar .912 save percentage through 19 games. He emerged as the immediate starter after his midseason arrival at Boston University, helping the Terriers reach the NCAA Championship before falling to Western Michigan University. I had the privilege of working with Yegorov last year. His preparation before games and his dedication to getting better were second to none in the USHL that season. It’s a matter of when, not if, he starts for the New Jersey Devils as a potential franchise goalie.

Honorable Mentions: Chase Cheslock, Charlie Leddy