Minnesota-Duluth should be looked at as the favourites in this tournament. The Bulldogs are the third team in the country and have looked so good every weekend. They’re 11-3-2 and have played in a lot of tight hockey games, but one thing that makes me hesitant about them is their strength of schedule so far and lack of dominance. For them to take over this tournament, they’re going to need a big game from their stars against Providence, a team that is big, physical, and a tough matchup for 60 minutes.