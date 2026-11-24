Who's going to take it all in North Ireland: Friendship Four Preview
Nov 24, 2026 7:14 PM
One of the best tournaments in hockey is this week. Skip the Thanksgiving football and turn on the Friendship Four.
NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs•UConn Huskies•Colgate raiders •Providence Friars
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