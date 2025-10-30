2025-26 Preview: Ferris State University

2024-25 Review:

The Ferris State University Bulldogs went 13-20-3 last season and lost to the University of St. Thomas 4-1 in the Mason Cup Quarterfinals on March 8.

Key Departures:

Ferris State lost massive pieces to the transfer portal and the professional ranks. As covered in the Augustana Preview, Cole Burtch joined Augustana University. Burtch led the Bulldogs with 19 assists and 26 points in 35 games, and the Bulldogs will be hard pressed to find a replacement. Caiden Gault is another loss from the portal, heading to Northern Michigan University. Gault was also responsible for a significant amount of offense, earning 25 points (15 goals + 10 assists) in 36 games, finishing first in goals, second in points, and fourth in assists. Kaleb Ergang departed for the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom. Ergang is a pass first forward and it paid off, with a team second 15 assists and team third 21 points. Storm Head Coach Cam Critchlow said of Ergang. “We’re thrilled to have Kaleb joining the storm. He’s a highly intelligent player who sees the ice well, creates chances, and puts in a shift every night. On top of that, he brings real character and energy—something that will be a huge asset in the dressing room.” Lastly, graduate goalie Noah West signed with the Kansas City Mavericks for the end of the 2024-25 season after originally being brought on as an Emergency Backup Goaltender. West suited up in 35 of 38 games last year. It is unknown where West will play this season, but the Bulldogs will miss him regardless.

Next Men Up:

Battling for the crease are two transfer netminders, Hobie Hedquist and Noah Rupprecht. Hedquist comes from the University of North Dakota, where he notched a respectable 3-4 record and one shutout in 10 games last year. Rupprecht started in 20 games last season for Long Island University and was a backbone between the pipes with a 12-5 record. Forward Josh Zary followed his teammate Rupprecht from Long Island to Ferris State. Zary looks to transfer some of his forechecking from the Sharks to the Bulldogs, where he potted a team second 12 goals. I also expect forward Jack Silich to take the next step in his sophomore season. Last year, Silich tallied 6 points in 20 games as a freshman. However, with offensive openings due to portal departures, Silich’s energy should blossom.

The Road Ahead:

The two questions for Ferris State are goaltending and offense. One or both of the two transfer goaltenders need to elevate their game in order to mitigate the offensive departures. There will most likely be some early season struggles, but down the stretch is where the Bulldogs can come together.