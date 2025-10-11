2025-26 Preview University of Connecticut

2024-25 Review:

The University of Connecticut Huskies earned a 23-12-4 record before falling 3-2 in overtime at the NCAA Regional Finals to the Penn State Nittany Lions on March 30.

Key Departures:

Only two major pieces departed for professional hockey this offseason. Goaltender Callum Tung signed an entry level contract with the New York Rangers on April 1 following his freshman season. Tung notched a 10-4-1 record, a 0.933 save percentage, and 2.01 goals allowed average while helping to lead the Huskies to their first-ever NCAA Tournament. The Port Moody, BC native will report to the ECHL’s Bloomington Bison. Captain Hudson Schandor inked a deal with the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign on September 2. The two-year captain led the Huskies with 31 assists in 37 games during the 2024-25 season. Schandor was assigned to the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits on October 7.

Next Men Up:

Arguably the best goalie in the USHL last season, Kam Hendrickson is electric. Through 29 games between the Omaha Lancers and the Waterloo Black Hawks, Hendrickson posted a 13-12-3 record, a 0.899 save percentage, and a 2.63 goals allowed average. Hendrickson’s agility is off the charts, and his preparation is elite. The Chanhassen, MN native was a backbone between the pipes for both USHL teams he played for, making one of the best saves of the season on November 22. He will immediately challenge for the starting role off the jump as a freshman. A product of the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos, Carlin Dezainde plays a speedy, forechecking game with an edge. In 60 outings, Dezainde notched 62 points (28 goals + 34 assists) while finishing third on the team with 61 penalty minutes. Finally, Anthony Allain-Samake is a strong, shutdown defenseman with an offensive upside. Allain-Samake patrolled the blueline for the Sioux City Musketeers earning 14 assists in 60 contests. He has strong awareness away from the puck and good positioning, which has already seen the 2025 Anaheim Ducks draft pick suit up for two games.

The Road Ahead:

The addition of Hendrickson significantly bolstered the goaltending going into this season. A returning core with Ethan Whitcomb, Jake Richard, and Spengler Cup forward Joey Muldowney solidifies the offense. Add in Allain-Samake, and the Huskies are in Frozen Four contention.