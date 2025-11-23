The Top Calgary Flames Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Calgary Flames have a number of high-end prospects, with many of them concentrated in NCAA hockey. As the Flames retool on the fly, we may see some of them at the professional ranks sooner rather than later. Here are a few of the most impressive ones. As usual, these players are listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.

Trevor Hoskin: Forward, Merrimack College. 2024 4th Round, 106th Overall

After tearing it up at Niagara University his freshman year, Hoskin transferred to Merrimack, where he has continued his production in arguably the best conference, Hockey East. Hoskin leads the Warriors with eight assists and 12 points through 10 games. He drives hard to the net, resulting in scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. Merrimack is currently in the middle of the pack of their conference, and it may very well be Hoskin who pushes them further up the standings.

Cullen Potter: Forward, Arizona State University. 2025 1st Round, 32nd Overall

Cullen Potter is electric! He is a true playmaker, leveraging his elite skating to produce points from a multitude of angles. Potter is also a balanced player, not relying too much on his shot or pass, but rather utilizing both attributes of his game in the applicable scenarios on ice. His agility amplifies his offense, allowing him to maneuver quickly around opponents. Potter thrives under pressure, most recently scoring an overtime winner against Denver last night. As the Sun Devils continue their campaign this season, I have no doubt that Cullen Potter will be a large part of their success.

Cole Reschny: Forward, University of North Dakota. 2025 1st Round, 18th Overall

A pass first forward, Cole Reschny is the setup man for the Fighting Hawks. Reschny carries this role from the Western Hockey League, where his 66 helpers were 6th during the 2024-25 Season. Now at North Dakota, he leads his team as a freshman with 9 assists in 12 games. What makes Reschny such an effective passer is his vision, allowing him to see plays develop at a fast pace and exploit the vulnerabilities of his opposition. Reschny is on a line with Boston Bruins draft pick Will Zellers, and will no doubt be helping the young Bruins draft pick adjust to the college game by feeding him a plentiful amount of pucks

Ethan Wyttenbach:

I have talked about Ethan Wyttenbach at length in many pieces, and for good reason. He is a dynamic, explosive forward that should be in the conversation with Gavin McKenna and Porter Martone as one of the best college hockey freshmen. Wyttenbach knows his game and sticks to it, using his speed and shot to cause havoc for the opposition. He is currently first on Quinnipiac with 10 assists and 16 points through 14 games. The future is bright for Calgary with Wyttenbach in its pipeline.

Honorable Mentions: Eric Jamieson, Jaden Lipinski, Henry Mews, Luke Misa