Backdraft 2007: Redoing the top 10 picks from the ’07 NHL draft

Patrick Kane went first overall in the 2007 NHL draft and he's proved his worth as the top pick. The second-best player, however, wasn't discovered until 128 selections later.

The Chicago Blackhawks endured a dismal decade in the late 1990s and early 2000s, making the playoffs only once in a 10-year span. But the franchise experienced a remarkable turnaround thanks to their first-round picks in 2006 and 2007. One year after taking Jonathan Toews third overall in ’06, the Hawks scooped Patrick Kane with the No. 1 selection in ’07. The superstar duo led Chicago to three Stanley Cup championships between 2010 and 2015.

Here’s a look at the original top 10 draft picks in 2007, followed by a redo of the top 10 with the benefit of hockey hindsight.

2007 NHL draft: The original top 10

1. Patrick Kane, Chicago

2. James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia

3. Kyle Turris, Phoenix

4. Thomas Hickey, Los Angeles

5. Karl Alzner, Washington

6. Sam Gagner, Edmonton

7. Jakub Voracek, Columbus

8. Zach Hamill, Boston

9. Logan Couture, San Jose

10. Keaton Ellerby, Florida

2007 NHL draft: The top 10 do-over (with original draft position in parentheses)

1. Patrick Kane (1st, Chicago)

2. Jamie Benn (129th, Dallas)

3. P.K. Subban (43rd, Montreal)

4. Logan Couture (9th, San Jose)

5. Jakub Voracek (7th, Columbus)

6. Max Pacioretty (22nd, Montreal)

7. Ryan McDonagh (12th, Montreal)

8. David Perron (26th, St. Louis)

9. Wayne Simmonds (61st, Los Angeles)

10. James van Riemsdyk (2nd, Philadelphia)

Honorable mentions: Kyle Turris (3rd, Phoenix); Kevin Shattenkirk (14th, Colorado); Jake Muzzin (141st, Pittsburgh); Alec Martinez (95th, Los Angeles); Sam Gagner (6th, Edmonton).

Notable:

Kane for the win: Chicago got it right with the No. 1 pick. With his all-world skill set and ability to deliver in the clutch, Kane has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt to be the best player from the 2007 draft. He has played more NHL games (973) and produced far more goals (389), assists (633) and points (1,022) than anyone else in his draft year. By the end of his career, Kane may very well be recognized as the best American player in the history of the game.

