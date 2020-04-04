Backdraft 2012: Redoing the top 10 picks from the ’12 NHL draft

The 2012 NHL draft was unlike any other in recent memory. The No. 1 pick went bust and there's no forward or defenseman who's an obvious replacement. So, it's a couple of goalies at Nos. 1 and 2 in the updated top 10 – and there's a couple more goalies right behind them.

The 2012 NHL draft was difficult to gauge at the time, and that remains true eight years later.

Here’s what we know: Nail Yakupov, Edmonton’s third consecutive No. 1 pick, was the biggest bust since Atlanta took Patrik Stefan first overall in 1999. The Nos. 2 and 3 picks, Ryan Murray and Alex Galchenyuk, weren’t exactly home runs but at least they’re still in the NHL. The same can’t be said for No. 4 Griffin Reinhart. You could argue that only No. 5 Morgan Rielly and No. 9 Jacob Trouba deserved to be drafted in the top 10, though at least No. 6 Hampus Lindholm and No. 7 Mathew Dumba have become bona fide top-four defensemen. (And, yes, if you’re counting, that’s seven straight defensemen selected at Nos. 4 through 10.)

Here’s a look at the original top 10 draft picks in 2012, followed by a redo of the top 10 with the benefit of hockey hindsight.

2012 NHL draft: The original top 10

1. Nail Yakupov, Edmonton

2. Ryan Murray, Columbus

3. Alex Galchenyuk, Montreal

4. Griffin Reinhart, NY Islanders

5. Morgan Rielly, Toronto

6. Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim

7. Mathew Dumba, Minnesota

8. Derrick Pouliot, Pittsburgh

9. Jacob Trouba, Winnipeg

10. Slater Koekkoek, Tampa Bay

2012 NHL draft: The top 10 do-over (with original draft position in parentheses)

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy (19th, Tampa Bay)

2. Connor Hellebuyck (130th, Winnipeg)

3. Filip Forsberg (11th, Washington)

4. Morgan Rielly (5th, Toronto)

5. Matt Murray (83rd, Pittsburgh)

6. Jacob Trouba (9th, Winnipeg)

7. Jaccob Slavin (120th, Carolina)

8. Tom Wilson (16th, Washington)

9. Frederik Andersen (87th, Anaheim)

10. Tomas Hertl (17th, San Jose)

Honorable mentions: Colton Parayko (86th, St. Louis); Teuvo Teravainen (18th, Chicago); Mathew Dumba (7th, Minnesota); Tanner Pearson (30th, Los Angeles); Hampus Lindholm (6th, Anaheim).

Notable:

Who’s No. 1? Who isn’t? This ‘Backdraft’ series covers the 10 NHL drafts from 2005 through 2014, and the 2012 edition was the toughest to identify the updated No. 1. There’s no clear-cut choice who rises above the rest, and there are four or five players, and maybe even six or seven or eight, for whom you could make the case for No. 1. I went with the two best goalies at the top, followed by the best forward and best defenseman, then the goalie who’s already got two Cup rings. And then two more top-notch D-men and a one-of-a-kind forward. I finally had to hit ‘Publish’ just so I’d stop flip-flopping the order. Let’s get into it.

It was fun when he had a four-goal game as a rookie and became known as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Hertl,’ but his development into a powerful two-way center is even more impressive. Deep defense corps: The 2012 draft produced plenty of NHL-caliber blueliners beyond Rielly, Trouba and Slavin. Parayko, Dumba and Lindholm made it as honorable mentions, and they’re joined by: Esa Lindell (74th, Dallas), Colin Miller (151st, Los Angeles), Brady Skjei (28th, NY Rangers), Shayne Gostisbehere (78th, Philadelphia), Cody Ceci (15th, Ottawa), Olli Maata (22nd, Pittsburgh), Erik Gustafsson (93rd, Edmonton), Damon Severson (60th, New Jersey), Matt Grzelcyk (85th, Boston), Jake McCabe (44th, Buffalo) and Matt Benning (175th, Boston). And, of course, Murray, who went No. 2 overall but falls significantly down the rankings.

The 2012 draft produced plenty of NHL-caliber blueliners beyond Rielly, Trouba and Slavin. Parayko, Dumba and Lindholm made it as honorable mentions, and they’re joined by: Esa Lindell (74th, Dallas), Colin Miller (151st, Los Angeles), Brady Skjei (28th, NY Rangers), Shayne Gostisbehere (78th, Philadelphia), Cody Ceci (15th, Ottawa), Olli Maata (22nd, Pittsburgh), Erik Gustafsson (93rd, Edmonton), Damon Severson (60th, New Jersey), Matt Grzelcyk (85th, Boston), Jake McCabe (44th, Buffalo) and Matt Benning (175th, Boston). And, of course, Murray, who went No. 2 overall but falls significantly down the rankings. Flock of forwards: Only three forwards (Forsberg, Wilson, Hertl) cracked the updated top 10 and only two more made it as honorable mentions (Teravainen, Pearson). In short, there’s no Connor McDavid to be found in the 2012 draft. But there’s a solid supporting cast, led by No. 3 pick Galchenyuk as well as: Alex Kerfoot (150th, New Jersey), Andreas Athanasiou (110th, Detroit), Josh Anderson (95th, Columbus), Connor Brown (156th, Toronto), Radek Faksa (13th, Dallas), Cedric Paquette (101st, Tampa Bay), Chris Tierney (55th, San Jose), Oskar Sundqvist (81st, Pittsburgh), Mark Jankowski (21st, Calgary), Jordan Martinook (58th, Phoenix), Nikita Gusev (202nd, Tampa Bay) and Jimmy Vesey (66th, Nashville).