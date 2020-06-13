Chicago’s all-time draft team: Familiarity breeds dynasty

We structured the Blackhawks' all-time all-draft team in a way that keeps special pairs together. Toews-Kane, Savard-Larmer, Wilson-Murray, etc. It worked for decades, it will work again

The stars are in alignment for this Blackhawk squad of all-draft all-stars to become a true dynasty. It all begins with Chicago’s starting lineup of modern-day dynasty members Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. Now put goaltending great Dominik Hasek between the pipes and round out the forward line with gutsy local boy Ed Olczyk.

The second line off the bench is led by Hall of Famer Denis Savard, next to his long time triggerman Steve Larmer. The second blueline pairing is Doug Wilson and Bob Murray. The four of them were magic together in the 1980s. Al Secord isn’t here because he was drafted by Boston, but we’re filling his spot with 1990s sniper Eric Daze. Injuries cut short the career of Daze, but he would have topped 400 goals the way Savard and Larmer did as he approached 1,100 games.

The electric Jeremy Roenick centers a high-scoring third line alongside Tony Tanti and Darcy Rota, while the fourth line is centered by 100-point Selke Trophy winner Troy Murray. We put star defensemen Dustin Byfuglien on the wing with Chicago’s all-draft all-star team because that’s where he spent the majority of his Blackhawks career. He’d make that fourth line dynamite.

If Chicago’s top two defense pairings aren’t powerful enough, think of the physicality and toughness with Dave Manson and Phil Russell on the third pair. Both men played an abrasive style, but also chipped in with heavy shots and offense. For that reason, they get the edge making this team ahead of the likes of Doug Crossman, Keith Brown and Mike O’Connell.

With all these puck possession dynamos in Chicago’s lineup, Hasek wouldn’t get near the amount of work he did winning all those Hart (two) and Vezina (six) Trophies in Buffalo in the 1990s. Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford gets the backup role even though he has slightly fewer wins than Craig Anderson and Gilles Meloche.

Information includes draft year, draft position, amateur team and NHL stats (games-goals-assists-points; W-L-OTL, GAA, SP)

CENTER

Jonathan Toews – 2006, 3rd overall, North Dakota (WCHA) (943-345-470-815)

Denis Savard – 1980, 3rd overall, Montreal (QMJHL) (1,196-473-865-1,338)

Jeremy Roenick – 1988, 8th overall, Thayer Acad. (USHS) (1,363-513-703-1,216)

Troy Murray – 1980, 57th overall, St. Albert (AJHL) (914-230-354-584)

LEFT WING

Ed Olczyk – 1984, 3rd overall, U.S. national team (USA) (1,031-342-452-794)

Eric Daze – 1993, 90th overall, Beauport (QMJHL) (601-226-172-398)

Darcy Rota – 1973, 13th overall, Edmonton (WHL) (794-256-239-495)

Dean McAmmond – 1991, 22nd overall, P. Albert (WHL) (996-186-262-448)

RIGHT WING

Patrick Kane – 2007, 1st overall, London (OHL) (973-389-633-1,022)

Steve Larmer – 1980, 120th overall, Niagara Falls (OHL) (1,006-441-571-1,012)

Tony Tanti – 1981, 12th overall, Oshawa (OHL) (697-287-273-560)

Dustin Byfuglien – 2003, 245th overall, P. George (WHL) (869-177-348-525)

DEFENSE

Duncan Keith – 2002, 54th overall, Michigan State (CCHA) (1,138-101-509-610)

Brent Seabrook – 2003, 14th overall, Lethbridge (WHL) (1,114-103-361-464)

Doug Wilson – 1977, 6th overall, Ottawa (OHL) (1,024-237-590-827)

Bob Murray – 1974, 52nd overall, Cornwall (QMJHL) (1,008-132-382-514)

Dave Manson – 1985, 11th overall, Prince Albert (WHL) (1,103-102-288-390)

Phil Russell – 1972, 13th overall, Edmonton (WHL) (1,016-99-325-424)

GOALIES

Dominik Hasek – 1983, 199th overall, Pardubice (Cze.) (389-223-95, 2.20, .922)

Corey Crawford – 2003, 52nd overall, Moncton (QMJHL) (260-162-53, 2.45, .918)

