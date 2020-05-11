Final 2020 NHL draft rankings: these go to 120

Prospect expert Ryan Kennedy unveils his final rankings for the 2020 draft, starting at the top with a group of world junior vets who opened eyes in the Czech Republic.

No time like the present for my final 2020 NHL draft rankings. True, we do not yet know when the draft will take place, but it’s a good time to get a sense of the field. The top 100 picks here are identical to those in Draft Preview, which is free this year and available now. Pick it up for detailed descriptions of the top 62 players, plus smaller blurbs on the others. As a bonus, I like to add another 20 to my online rankings, so here we are.

First, a few notes: many NHL teams are still conducting internal meetings, so their lists are not done. When I speak to scouts and execs, this makes me want to update my rankings – but that could go on forever, so I’m standing pat here. Also, I don’t want to blow up a team’s spot by saying “Player X is really rising late.” What I will say (and this is not based on any interview) is that Hendrix Lapierre could very well go much higher in the first round – his current slot is based on his history of concussions, but the talent could very well lure a team to grab him earlier.

I also feel it’s important to recognize blind spots, because all of us in the pundit game have them. For me, it’s second-tier kids playing over in Russia. For whatever reason, I have a tough time getting a beat on them. So before you ask me about Marat Khusnutdinov, understand that I have thought about his ranking way too much already. If he goes a lot higher, I’ll take the ‘L.’ He’s certainly talented.

With that in mind, let’s all take a deep breath and get to the rankings. Positions based on Central Scouting’s rankings.

Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL) – The post-to-post champ. Lafreniere ripped up the ‘Q’ and fought through injury to win MVP honors at the world juniors, not to mention a gold medal with Canada. His skill, drive and edge make him an elite talent. Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL) – I can’t wait to see what Byfield turns into in two or three years because he is just getting started. You can’t teach size and he adds skill and skating to the equation. He brought winning back to Sudbury. Tim Stutzle, LW, Adler Mannheim (DEL) – The best German prospect since Leon Draisaitl, Stutzle was impressive at the world juniors (where he played center), but he also looked great against men back in the DEL. So much skill and upside. Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (Swe.) – Though he didn’t put up massive numbers, Raymond was playing on a deep, veteran squad and scouts know how much talent he has. The kid looked so dangerous anytime he had the puck at the world juniors. Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL) – The Otters star is built for the new NHL. Drysdale is elite with the puck on his stick and he plays with a ton of poise and confidence. He was a surprise addition to Canada’s world junior team, but proved his worth when called upon. Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL) – Perhaps the most NHL-ready OHLer in the group, Rossi can pile up points while maintaining a responsible side. He plays the right way and if teams avoid him because of his height, they’ll regret it his entire NHL career. Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL) – If you need offense, Perfetti is your guy. Not only is he a deadly shooter, but he also uses his smarts to dish off when the opportunity arises. I see him more as a winger and he’ll need to get faster. Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgarden (Swe.) – Another awesome shooter, Holtz has always worked well with Raymond for Sweden, which is why I call them the ‘Terror Twins.’ Because of his offensive prowess, I could see a team taking him before Raymond. Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (Fin.) – A world junior gold medallist before he was even eligible for the draft, Lundell is practically plug-and-play. A big center who always makes sure he takes care of his own end, Lundell will be in the NHL for a long time. Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-Neva (Rus.) – Flat out, Askarov has the chance to be the best goalie of his generation. A world junior starter at 17, he had his ups and downs in Ostrava, but scouts still see a total-package netminder with No. 1 potential. Jake Sanderson, D, U.S. NTDP (USHL) Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa (OHL) Dylan Holloway, C, Wisconsin (BigTen) William Wallinder, D, Modo (Swe.) Helge Grans, D, Malmo (SHL) Seth Jarvis, C, Portland (WHL) Dawson Mercer, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL) Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL) Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert (WHL) Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL) Justin Barron, D, Halifax (QMJHL) Braden Schneider, D, Brandon (WHL) Zion Nybeck, LW, HV71 (Swe.) Noel Gunler, RW, Lulea (Swe.) JJ Peterka, RW, EHC Munchen (DEL) Ryan O’Rourke, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Jan Mysak, C, Hamilton (OHL) Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL) Ty Foerster, RW, Barrie (OHL) Rodion Amirov, LW, Ufa (Rus.) Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago (USHL) Martin Chromiak, RW, Kingston (OHL) Tyler Kleven, D, U.S. NTDP (USHL) Lukas Cormier, D, Charlottetown (QMJHL) Thomas Bordeleau, C, U.S. NTDP (USHL) Vasily Ponomarev, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL) Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Ufa (KHL) Ty Smilanic, C, U.S. NTDP (USHL) Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia (OHL) Lukas Reichel, LW, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL) Sam Colangelo, RW, Chicago (USHL) Daemon Hunt, D, Moose Jaw (WHL) Emil Andrae, D, HV71 (Swe.) Jeremie Poirier, D, Saint John (QMJHL) Ridly Greig, C, Brandon (WHL) Yan Kuznetsov, D, UConn (Hockey East) Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton (WHL) Jean-Luc Foudy, C, Windsor (OHL) Daniil Gushchin, LW, Muskegon (USHL) Topi Niemela, D, Karpat (Fin.) Jaromir Pytlik, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Michael Benning, D, Sherwood Park (AJHL) Will Cuylle, LW, Windsor (OHL) Theo Niederbach, C, Frolunda (Swe.) Antonio Stranges, LW, London (OHL) Nico Daws, G, Guelph (OHL) Brett Berard, LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL) Alexander Pashin, RW, Ufa (Rus.) Luke Evangelista, RW London (OHL) Luke Tuch, LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL) Carter Savoie, LW, Sherwood Park (AJHL) Calle Clang, G, Rogle (Swe.) Connor McClennon, RW, Winnipeg (WHL) Roni Hirvonen, C, Assat (Fin.) Mitch Miller, D, Tri-City (USHL) Carson Bantle, LW, Madison (USHL) Ethan Edwards, D, Spruce Grove (AJHL) Colby Ambrosio, C, Tri-City (USHL) Joel Blomqvist, G, Karpat Oulu (Fin.) Evan Vierling, C, Barrie (OHL) Egor Sokolov, LW, Cape Breton (QMJHL) Luke Prokop, D, Calgary (WHL) Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert (WHL) Oliver Suni, RW, Oshawa (OHL) Dylan Peterson, C, U.S. NTDP (USHL) Justin Sourdif, RW, Vancouver (WHL) Sean Farrell, C, Chicago (USHL) Joni Jurmo, D, Jokerit (Fin.) Wyatt Kaiser, D, Andover (Minn. HS) Drew Commesso, G, U.S. NTDP (USHL) Ryan Francis, RW, Cape Breton (QMJHL) Ian Moore, D, St. Mark’s (Mass. HS) Artem Schlaine, C, Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Minn. HS) Maxim Groshev, RW, Neftekhimik (KHL) Veeti Miettinen, RW, Kiekko-Espoo (Fin.) Ryder Rolston, RW, Waterloo (USHL) Donovan Sebrango, D, Kitchener (OHL) Eemil Viro, D, TPS (Fin.) Daniel Torgersson, LW, Frolunda (Swe.) James Hardie, LW, Mississauga (OHL) William Villeneuve, D, Saint John (QMJHL) Zach Uens, D, Merrimack College (Hockey East) Adam Raska, RW, Rimouski (QMJHL) Lucas Mercuri, C, Salisbury (Conn. HS) Kristian Tanus, C, Jukurit (Fin.) Kasper Simontaival, RW, Tappara (Fin.) Blake Biondi, C, Hermantown (Minn. HS) Alex Laferriere, RW, Des Moines (USHL) Ty Tullio, RW, Oshawa (OHL) Thimo Nickl, D, Drummondville (QMJHL) Marat Khusnutdinov, C, SKA-1946 (Rus.) Jan Bednar, G, Karlovy Vary (Cze.) Christoffer Sedoff, D, Red Deer (WHL) Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, LW, Chicago (USHL) Stephen Halliday, LW, Dubuque (USHL) Dylan Garand, G, Kamloops (WHL) Jake Ratzlaff, D, Rosemount (Minn. HS) Maxim Krovyakov, C, SKA-1946 (Rus.) Jack Finley, C, Spokane (WHL) Kasper Puutio, D, Everett (WHL) Roby Jarventie, LW, Koovee (Fin.) William Dufour, RW, Drummondville (QMJHL) Nick Malik, G, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Brandon Coe, RW, North Bay (OHL) Jake Truscott, D, U.S. NTDP (USHL) Samuel Hlavaj, G, Sherbrooke (QMJHL) Joonas Oden, LW, KooKoo (Fin.) Winter Wallace, C, Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Minn. HS) Cross Hanas, LW, Portland (WHL) Emil Heineman, LW, Leksand (Swe.)