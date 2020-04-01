Four additional members of the Ottawa Senators test positive for COVID-19

The Ottawa Senators announced Wednesday that three players and another member of the team have been tested positive for COVID-19, but have since recovered.

“Everyone who took part in the Ottawa Senators trip to California was instructed to self-quarantine on Friday, March 13th and remain so,” the Senators said in a release. The team said 52 members of the club travelled with the Senators during a recent road trip to California, which included a stop in San Jose just three days after Santa Clara County issued a warning against large gatherings.

This news comes not long after the organization announced two players had previously tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, TSN Radio 1200 host Gord Wilson announced he had tested positive for the virus on March 30. The Colorado Avalanche had two players of their own diagnosed with the virus.

The NHL announced Tuesday that it has extended the league’s self-quarantine period until at least April 15. Many players have returned home, be it within North America or abroad, during the pandemic, and there remains no timeline for a resumption of play for the NHL. The league still hopes to return at some point this season, but as the league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Willem Meeuwisse, told NHL.com last week, the league would need to be absolutely certain about the risk involved before agreeing on a return.

“It’s difficult to predict where the pandemic is going and what the timeline will be, but we expect this is going to get worse before it gets better,” Meeuwisse said.

