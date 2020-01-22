NHL All-Star Payrolls: How much money will be on the ice in St. Louis?

Despite a number of all-stars bowing out or falling injured ahead of the break, the All-Star Game in St. Louis will still feature a group of NHL talent valued at an eye-popping amount. Here's a look at the payrolls for each divisional all-star club.

The goal totals won’t be the only numbers that are inflated at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Since nobody really cares about any of this, including the players themselves, and we’ll all forget about the event five minutes after it ends, let’s have our annual fun with salaries.

You’ll be thrilled to know that all four teams have been able to get under the league’s $81.5 million salary cap, but you have to remember that’s only for 11 players. Before accounting for injuries and absences, the Atlantic Division comes in as the biggest spenders, with three players on its roster carrying a cap hit of more than $10 million this season. The Metropolitan comes in with the cheapest roster, but once their stars come off long-term injury reserve and end their holdouts, that team is going to be entering some serious salary cap hell.

Nobody in the game has a higher cap hit than the $12.5 million Connor McDavid is pulling down, and nobody should. He is the best player in the world and the Oilers are getting an enormous bargain. Largest salary this season? That would belong to Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will make $15.3 million.

This is a really, really expensive bunch of players. All told, the four rosters combine for a cap hit of $246,280,142, with another $72,465,326 on the sidelines for a total of $318,745,468. Remember that when you’re watching – if you’re watching – this weekend. The skills competition will almost certainly find a way to be confusing and tedious as it always does and the actual games will be hot death to watch.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Mitch Marner – $10,893,000

Jack Eichel – $10,000,000

Victor Hedman – $7,875,000

Shea Weber – $7,857,143

David Pastrnak – $6,666,666

Jonathan Huberdeau – $5,900,000

Frederik Andersen – $5,000,000

Andrei Vasilevskiy – $3,500,000

Anthony Duclair – $1,650,000

Tyler Bertuzzi – $1,400,000

Brady Tkachuk – $925,000

TOTAL – $61,666,809

NOTES: Tuukka Rask and his $7 million chose to sit out the game and Auston Matthews was a late withdrawal, replaced by entry-level guy Brady Tkachuk…No entry-level contracts on this team…Payroll for goaltenders will balloon next season when Vasilevskiy’s extension kicks in next season at $9.5 million a year.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

John Carlson – $8,000,000

Kris Letang – $7,250,000

Braden Holtby – $6,100,000

T.J. Oshie – $5,750,000

Travis Konecny – $5,500,000

Seth Jones – $5,400,000

Jaccob Slavin – $5,300,000

Chris Kreider – $4,625,000

Nico Hischier – $925,000

Mathew Barzal – $863,333

Tristan Jarry – $675,000

TOTAL – $50,388,333

NOTES: Don’t let the low total fool you. With Jake Guentzel, Kyle Palmieri, Dougie Hamilton, Joonas Korpisalo, Artemi Panarin and Alex Ovechkin either hurt or sitting out, the Metro team has $38,731,319 on the sidelines…The total reflects only Barzal’s base salary. He’ll almost certainly earn another $400,000 in bonuses. And he’ll command an enormous salary next season…The key to a good organization is being able to replace high-priced players with cheaper talent and the Metro has done a good job of that, replacing Palmieri with Hischier and Korpisalo with Jarry…With the season he’s having, what on earth is Braden Holtby doing in this game? The Metro could have had Ilya Samsonov for $925,000.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Patrick Kane – $10,500,000

Tyler Seguin – $9,850,000

Ryan O’Reilly – $7,500,000

Alex Pietrangelo – $6,500,000

Nathan MacKinnon – $6,300,000

Connor Hellebuyck – $6,166,666

Mark Scheifele – $6,125,000

Jordan Binnington – $4,400,000

Roman Josi – $4,000,000

David Perron – $4,000,000

Eric Staal – $3,250,000

TOTAL – $68,591,666

NOTES: Everybody who was invited came, so the Central has nothing on injured reserve…MacKinnon remains the biggest steal in the NHL at $6.3 million…Josi’s salary goes up to more than $9 million when his extension kicks in next season…This team will have a tough time replacing Pietrangelo, who stands to become the most coveted unrestricted free agent in the NHL this summer.

PACIFIC DIVISION

Connor McDavid – $12,500,000

Anze Kopitar – $10,000,000

Leon Draisaitl – $8,500,000

Max Pacioretty – $7,000,000

Matthew Tkachuk – $7,000,000

Mark Giordano – $6,750,000

Tomas Hertl – $5,625,000

Jacob Markstrom – $3,666,667

David Rittich – $2,750,000

Elias Pettersson – $925,000

Quinn Hughes – $916,667

TOTAL – $65,633,334

NOTES: With Logan Couture, Marc-Andre Fleury, Jacob Silfverberg and Darcy Kuemper out, the Pacific has $22,100,000 on the sidelines…Total includes only the base salaries for Pettersson and Hughes. Pettersson stands to make $3.775 million if he hits all his entry-level bonuses and Hughes is due to make $1.6 million if he hits is. Both almost certainly will.

Update: An earlier version of this story indicated the Canadian and American women’s players participating in the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 event would not be paid. The Hockey News has learned the women’s players will receive compensation.

(All salary cap information via CapFriendly)

