The Hockey News Podcast: Will Sheldon Keefe win coach of the year?

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:
– World Juniors: which player other than Alexis Lafreniere raised his stock the most?
– Rene Fasel says the IIHF wants an Olympic decision from NHL by the end of August. A bluff or is he serious?
– Mid-season Hart Trophy picks
– The Maple Leafs own the best record in NHL since Sheldon Keefe took over as coach. Is he the Jack Adams Award frontrunner?
– “Please don’t vote, I like the days off more,” says Dylan Larkin re: the All-Star Game. Understandable or is he unappreciative?
– Live reader mailbag
And more!
