The Hockey News Podcast: Will Sheldon Keefe win coach of the year?

Other than the tourney MVP, which players turned heads the most at the WJC? Is Sheldon Keefe the Jack Adams favorite now? And more.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

– World Juniors: which player other than Alexis Lafreniere raised his stock the most?

– Rene Fasel says the IIHF wants an Olympic decision from NHL by the end of August. A bluff or is he serious?

– Mid-season Hart Trophy picks

– The Maple Leafs own the best record in NHL since Sheldon Keefe took over as coach. Is he the Jack Adams Award frontrunner?

– “Please don’t vote, I like the days off more,” says Dylan Larkin re: the All-Star Game. Understandable or is he unappreciative?

– Live reader mailbag

And more!

Want more in-depth features, analysis and an All-Access pass to the latest content? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

​

Catch us on all our streaming platforms:

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Linkedin | Twitch | Mixer | DLive | VK |