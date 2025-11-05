'Ah, The Canada Olympic Jerseys Are Gonna Suck Again': Fans React To Jersey Tease

We're still over a month away from when Team Canada has to submit its final roster for the upcoming Olympics. But on Wednesday, Hockey Canada teased the jerseys that will be worn in Milan — and fans are already unhappy with the choice of colors.

Well, one color in particular.

"I’ve never seen Black on a Canadian Flag," tweeted @CalderSnub22 on X.

"I’ll never understand the obsession of adding black to our color scheme," tweeted @kjc_2599 on X.

It's difficult to see what the jerseys will actually look like, but it appears that the Olympic jerseys will feature a pair of thick, black stripes on the arms and possibly a return of the black maple leaf that the team wore back in Beijing. That team, which did not feature NHLers, lost in the quarterfinals to Sweden, so it's not surprising that Canadian fans would want a change.

"So basically the same as the previous Olympic jerseys? Logos and strips look the same. Disappointing," tweeted @curmudgeonaf.

Whether they get it or not won't be known until Thursday, when the jerseys will be officially revealed.

If so, the jerseys will be a departure from what Team Canada wore at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which were mainly red and white. Those jerseys saw Canada win the tournament.

"It's a shame because the 4 Nations jersey was elite," tweeted @DrCrackOfficial on X.

That being said, it could have been somewhat worse.

In pre-tournament action, the 2025 Canadian world junior squad wore jerseys that were primarily black with a red maple leaf and the word "Canada" also in red, as well as a horizontal stripe at the bottom. That team, which wore a red-and-white home jersey in the tournament itself, lost in the quarterfinal.

"Ah, the Canada Olympic jerseys are gonna suck again," tweeted @JFreshHockey on X.

At least, they didn't go back to jerseys they wore at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey to honor the Winnipeg Falcons, which, for some reason, were mainly mustard yellow, with a red leaf over a thick black stripe.

Now, those were ugly.

