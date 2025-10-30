Avalanche And Martin Necas Commit Long-Term After Last Season's Blockbuster Trade

The Colorado Avalanche locked up Martin Necas to an eight-year contract on Thursday.

Colorado signed the Czech right winger for a total of $92 million, earning $11.5 million per season.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Necas’ contract is front-loaded and will have a full no-move clause for seven of eight years. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun added that Necas’ front-loaded contract comes with $60.4 million in bonuses.

Necas is entering the final year of his two-year contract, which he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2024 off-season. He earned $6.5 million annually on that contract, meaning this new deal gives him a $5 million raise.

This contract extension will take effect at the start of the 2026-27 campaign and run through 2033-34.

Necas was a big piece in the massive three-team trade that saw longtime Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen go to the Hurricanes, which then flipped him to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline.

Despite the shocking move to Colorado, Necas has performed well alongside superstar Nathan MacKinnon. So far this season, Necas has seven goals and 13 points in 11 appearances. Since joining the team last season, he has played 30 games and recorded 11 goals and 28 points.

In addition to his scoring touch, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar seems to put his trust in Necas as he is averaging 21:15 of ice time this year, which is a career high for the 26-year-old.

Those numbers don’t compare to what he was clocking in Carolina. With the Hurricanes, he averaged at most 18:25 of ice time in a season.

In what is now his ninth NHL season, Necas has registered 131 goals and 339 points in 452 career games. Last season, he recorded a career-high 83 points in 79 games. His previous career high of 71 points came in 2022-23, the only season Necas played at least 80 games.

Nonetheless, with his production so far in this young season, the 2017 first-round pick is well on his way to challenging his personal best.

And the Avalanche will want that production from him for the long haul as part of a growing group of players signed through at least 2030: MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, Logan O'Connor, Parker Kelly, Devon Toews and Mackenzie Blackwood.

Colorado's remaining pending free agents include Jack Drury and Gavin Brindley as RFAs and Victor Olofsson, Sam Malinski and Brent Burns as UFAs.

