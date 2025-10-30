Colorado Avalanche Extend Martin Necas to a Eight year, 92$ Million Deal

The Colorado Avalanche have just announced that they have extended forward Martin Necas to a deal worth $11.5M over 8 years, totaling $ 92 million. It's front-loaded, with $60M in signing bonuses and full NMC for the first 7 years of the new deal.

Necas is off to a hot start this season, with seven goals and six assists for 13 points in his first 11 games played. He currently ranks among team leaders in goals (2nd), points (3rd), assists (5th), power-play points (4, T-3rd), and multi-point games (3, T-3rd).

This was a big topic of discussion heading into this season, giving many fans flashbacks of what they went through when trying to extend Mikko Rantanen. His hot start put the pressure on even more, but it seems that both sides have come to a comfortable agreement that keeps him in Denver.

Victor Olofsson Hat Trick and Power Play Surge Help Avalanche Beat the Devils 8-4

Alongside Victor Olofsson's first career NHL hat trick, the Colorado Avalanche power play finally woke up to help defeat the New Jersey Devils 8-4