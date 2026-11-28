But with the off-season came an opportunity for perspective. The fact Kindel was on the ice late in that must-win Game 6 meant he’d earned the trust of his coaches and teammates, which is impressive considering it was just 10 days after his 19th birthday. That followed a season in which he became only the 13th 18-year-old player to score 15 or more goals in a season during the salary-cap era. And the extended off-season gave him plenty of time to add bulk to his frame and improve his skating, which he did.