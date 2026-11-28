Ben Kindel's Guidance, Willingness To Learn Has Allowed Him To Succeed In The NHL At Such A Young Age
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 9:00 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 9:00 PM
Ben Kindel received the kind of NHL education many prospects don’t get until later on, including the ugly learning moments. The son of two soccer players is tackling the process in his second season.
It's difficult to find a silver lining when your last shift of the season ended with you icing the puck, losing the defensive-zone faceoff and getting scored on in overtime.
In fact, it made Ben Kindel feel sick to his stomach. Those were his words the day the Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned out their stalls after losing in the first playoff round to Philadelphia, which in Pittsburgh is like getting kicked in the pills with a steel-toed boot.
But with the off-season came an opportunity for perspective. The fact Kindel was on the ice late in that must-win Game 6 meant he’d earned the trust of his coaches and teammates, which is impressive considering it was just 10 days after his 19th birthday. That followed a season in which he became only the 13th 18-year-old player to score 15 or more goals in a season during the salary-cap era. And the extended off-season gave him plenty of time to add bulk to his frame and improve his skating, which he did.
There was a lot to like about Kindel’s first season in the NHL, which nobody really saw coming when the year began. So now, he’s been through the wringer once, hearing all the jokes about how young he looks, sitting beside Sidney Crosby in the Penguins dressing room and soaking up all the leadership the captain has to offer.
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For a guy who checked in as a rookie at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds and has long thrived more on his ability to read the game than his physical attributes, bulking up and getting faster were necessities.
“Coming into last year, I wasn’t as prepared to physically withstand a full NHL season, and I just had to kind of grind through it,” Kindel said. “This year, I’m a bit stronger, and I have a bit more size, which I think will help. And I worked on my skating and being able to keep up with the pace of the NHL. Guys are big, strong and fast, right?”
Yes, they are. And one day, Kindel will be bigger and stronger and faster, and he won’t get beaten clean on key defensive-zone faceoffs by guys like Noah Cates. It’s not uncommon for young centers to struggle on draws. In fact, Kindel’s 43.6-percent win rate on faceoffs wasn’t much lower than Crosby’s or Anze Kopitar’s in their rookie seasons.
Kindel, who will still be a teenager until April 19, 2027, faced more adversity early this season when he had a vasovagal episode (fainting caused by a drop in heart rate and blood pressure) during a flight from Salt Lake City to Pittsburgh Oct. 20. He was placed on IR but was expected to start skating again in early November.
When he returns to game action, his importance to the Penguins will continue to increase. The Penguins took an enormous step forward and made the playoffs last year in part because their stars weren’t required to do all the work as they received a lot of help from their support players.
Kindel may have been sheltered last season, but with the exit of Anthony Mantha and his 33 goals, Kindel and others will be expected to make up the difference. He spent time on a line with Andrei Kuzmenko and Ville Koivunen early on.
“I mean, lines change on a daily basis, and just being able to play with anyone is a big attribute to have,” Kindel said. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can with whomever I’m playing with to make my linemates better.”
Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) pursues Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel (81) in the second period at Rogers Arena.
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
That should not be a problem for Kindel, who was drafted 11th overall in 2025 on the strength of his cerebral approach to the game. During his draft year, concerns among scouts centered on his size and skating. He can’t do anything about being 5-foot-11, but he can get stronger and heavier. If he adds some pace to his game, his high hockey IQ will make him that much more dangerous, particularly as a playmaker.
Much of that IQ comes from his days as an elite soccer player growing up in the Vancouver area, where his father, Steve, played for the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian national team. His mother, Sara Maglio, played collegiately and for the Whitecaps’ women’s team and the national squad in the 1999 World Cup. Sister Lacey is in her freshman year at Michigan State and has already represented Canada twice in soccer, at the U-15 and U-17 levels.
Along with making him the front-runner in pre-game keep-ups, his soccer background gives Kindel a big-picture vision that helps him on the ice. “
Playing soccer definitely helped me with my hockey and how I think the game,” he said. “But I also think that just from a young age, I was watching a lot of hockey and watching guys who think the game at a high level. That really helped me learn how to do things the right way.”
Kindel never set out to make the NHL last season, fully expecting to return to the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, where he scored 99 points in his draft year. Unlike several other prospects, Kindel never considered U.S. college hockey, not because he was betting on himself to make the Penguins, but because he felt he owed the Hitmen a solid after they helped develop him as a player. But Kindel has never been about personal goal-setting, so he’s loath to talk about what he hopes to accomplish this season.
“I don’t really focus on goals,” he said. “It’s more about the process, building my game and being a more well-rounded and reliable player, both on the offensive and defensive sides. And maybe working on my penalty killing because, as a center, you’ve got a lot of different areas you have to check off.”
This story was edited for digital.
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