Blackhawks Are A More Competitive Team In 2025-26, In Large Part Due To The Emergence Of Frank Nazar

As we begin the 2025-26 regular season, some things in the NHL aren’t changing – namely, the Chicago Blackhawks are still a win-challenged team, as they’ve gone 0-2-1 in their first three games.

The Blackhawks have kept the scores close, as all three games were one-goal games. So, having only one standings point to show for it has to be disappointing to Hawks fans, players and executives.

That said, one of the bright lights of Chicago’s first three games is the performance of blossoming star center Frank Nazar. The 21-year-old is currently tied for third place in NHL scoring, with four assists and five points. It’s unfair to expect the second-year NHLer to sustain his current point pace, but after Nazar posted 12 goals and 26 points in 53 games with the Hawks last season, he’s now got the opportunity of a lifetime this season.

It was always going to be a tremendous long shot for the Blackhawks to be even in the conversation for a playoff berth, so the winless three-game start to the season can’t be a surprise. This is still a franchise with serious holes in the lineup, and there’s going to be pain ahead for Chicago, no matter what Nazar does.

But for Hawks fans who’ve suffered through the bad part of the competitive cycle virtually all teams go through from generation to generation, having another legitimate star player to invest their time, money and emotion into is no small step forward. Nazar is blossoming before their eyes, and Blackhawks fans are stoked to see it.

With a continued strong start, Nazar has the potential to open up even more opportunities for himself. Namely, we’re talking about him making Team America’s 2026 Olympic roster. With the U.S.’s center spots basically taken up by Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes, and New York Rangers star J.T. Miller, there’s not an opening for Nazar. But maybe Nazar gets on the roster to fill one of the two extra forwards spots. That’s not unreasonable for him to aim for.

So, having Nazar continue his hot streak helps the Blackhawks on numerous levels. If he plays well, he takes some heat off of Bedard, who has had to bear the brunt of the spotlight as Chicago’s foundational player. Nazar isn’t at Bedard’s stage right now, and he may never be. But as long as he continues to grow his game, there’s every chance he can establish himself as a fixture in the Windy City for many years to come.

Nazar’s usage has skyrocketed in the three games he’s played this year. After averaging just 15:52 of ice time last season, Nazar has played more than 20 minutes in two of his three games, and he’s averaging 19:53 of ice time in total. That’s a huge step forward, and new Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill is going to be hitching his wagon to Chicago’s young core of players. That core now clearly includes Nazar, as he has been prominent at 5-on-5, the power play and the penalty kill.

Chicago still needs to stock up on as many elite young players as possible, so when the Hawks do as expected and finish at the bottom of the league again this season, there will be a payoff consolation from the draft system. The Blackhawks are going to wobble and fall over often in the next few years as they put parts in place for a sustained playoff push, but given how rare it is to find legitimate difference-makers, it has to be a thrill for Hawks management and coaching to know they have an emerging gem in Nazar.

A lot can still happen to Nazar as teams scout him and figure out his weaknesses, but Nazar can continue to stay one step ahead of his opponents and thrive in hockey’s top league. His start to this season is very encouraging for the Blackhawks and for Nazar himself, and it’s a good idea to keep your eyes on Nazar as he negotiates the ascent up the competitive mountain and carves out a great legacy in Chicago.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.