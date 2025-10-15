Blackhawks' Nick Foligno Takes Brief Leave Of Absence

Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a brief leave of absence, the team announced Wednesday.

Foligno's daughter, Milana, is undergoing follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease, the Blackhawks said.

"Nick, nor the Blackhawks, will have any further comment at this time," the statement added.

In four games to start the season, Foligno has two assists. He is currently at 599 points in his 1,237-game NHL career.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada has covered the Foligno family's fight with Milana's congenital heart disease, which "happens when the chambers, walls or valves of the heart, or the blood vessels near the heart, don't develop normally before birth." About one in 100 babies are born with it in Canada, and the condition requires a lifetime of checkups and treatment, the foundation said.

Milana Foligno was the 17th and youngest person in the world to undergo an experimental procedure to replace a valve.

Nick Foligno and his wife, Janelle, formed The Hearts Playbook Foundation to build stronger communities in heart health, support cardiac centers in patient care, aid in the discovery of technological advancements through heart research and help families in need. The foundation accepts donations and also sells a book written by Janelle that depicts the journey for those who face heart concerns.

