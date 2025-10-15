Blackhawks Captain Nick Foligno To Take Leave Of Absence

On Wednesday morning, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they would be without Nick Foligno for a short time.

Foligno is taking a brief leave of absence to be with his daughter, who is set to undergo a follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease.

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

Statement from Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks nor Foligno will have any further comment at this time.

Foligno, for a variety of reasons both on and off the ice, is an incredibly important part of the Chicago Blackhawks. His leadership, value to the young players, and the way he conducts himself are all great examples of how to be a captain.

We wish the best for Nick Foligno, his daughter, and their whole family.

