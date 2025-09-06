Can Canadiens’ Lane Hutson Equal Or Improve On Last Season’s Production?

Lane Hutson’s name has come into the spotlight a few times during this off-season as the 2025-26 campaign approaches. First, he was left out of Team USA’s Olympic orientation camp, then his father, Rob, shared that he is also Canadian, suggesting he could join Team Canada.

Despite all the off-ice attention, Hutson has a big sophomore season coming up and would like to continue where he left off last year. But will he be able to match last season’s point totals and production?

The Montreal Canadiens' defenseman is coming off an excellent rookie campaign. He played all 82 regular-season contests for the Habs and recorded six goals and 66 points, helping his team get to the playoffs.

Hutson’s play was good enough to earn him the Calder Trophy, winning it over San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf.

Not only did the 21-year-old lead all rookies in points as a defenseman, but he ranked sixth among all blueliners in the NHL, equalling Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman.

In the post-season, his production from the back end didn’t regress as he put up five assists in as many appearances as Montreal was eliminated by the Washington Capitals in five games.

With that wonderful season behind him, expectations will rise going into his second year. Some youngsters hit a sophomore slump, not playing up to the expectations they set from their rookie campaign.

The question is the same for Hutson: can he recreate what he did last season in terms of scoring and production?

Sportsbook BetMGM has set the over/under for Hutson’s point totals for next season at 65.5. The odds that BetMGM have set for the over and the under are 1.87 (-115).

While BetMGM leaves the user with a tough decision between Hutson at least equalling last season’s total or not, The Hockey News’ Yearbook and Fantasy Guide projects Hutson to put up fewer points, but more goals than he did in 2024-25.

According to the magazine, the young defenseman is projected to record eight goals and 51 helpers for 59 points next season, which is seven fewer points than the 66 he recorded last year.

While a sophomore slump is a real issue for some players, the Canadiens are set up for Hutson to have success yet again.

Firstly, Habs GM Kent Hughes made a big splash ahead of the 2025 draft, acquiring defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders in exchange for two first-round picks and left winger Emil Heineman.

That provides a massive boost to Montreal’s back end and potentially a star pairing with Dobson and Hutson.

Dobson is coming off a down year, scoring 10 goals and 39 points. However, the season before that, the former Islanders defenseman recorded 10 goals and 60 assists for 70 points.

If coach Martin St. Louis decides to pair Hutson with Dobson, Hutson could benefit from playing alongside someone with the skill that Dobson has.

Even without the consideration of Dobson joining the Habs, Hutson has held his own despite his 5-foot-9 frame, and he gets plenty of ice time during even strength and on the power play.

Last season, he averaged 22:44 of ice time at all strengths, and he averaged 2:48 of ice time on the power play, leading all Montreal D-men in that category.

Hutson is bound to stand out and continue to put up points when he is arguably the team’s best offensive facilitator.

