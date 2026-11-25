Can Michael Hage Be A Foundational Part Of The Red Wings' Next Era?: The Hockey News Future Watch Show
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2026 9:44 PM
Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank break down Michael Hage's future with the Detroit Red Wings, 2027 prospect Max Calce’s decision to leave the DEL and join the Brantford Bulldogs, and more.
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