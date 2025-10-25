Canadiens' Patrik Laine Undergoes Surgery; Will Be Out Long-Term

The Montreal Canadiens announced that winger Patrik Laine underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury and will be out long-term.

The Canadiens took to X to announce the news that their 27-year-old sniper will be out for 3-4 months after undergoing surgery in New York on Oct. 24. The Canadiens also stated that the surgery was conducted by Dr. Mark Zoland at Lennox Hill Hospital.

Laine has played just five of the Canadiens' nine games to start the season and hasn't played since Oct. 16. Prior to the announcement, there was plenty of speculation that Laine may have re-injured his knee, an ailment he has a lot of history with.

In the five games Laine did play, he was far from his best. The Tampere, FIN., native notched just one assist and fired six shots on goal while averaging 12:36 of ice time. Since joining the Habs, Laine has scored 20 goals and 34 points in 57 games. He's had his issues at 5-on-5, but he elevated the Canadiens' power play, scoring 15 goals on the man advantage.

It's difficult news for the Canadiens to learn of, but they are off to an outstanding start and are hoping to carry the momentum. They currently lead the Atlantic Division with 12 points and own a 6-3-0 record.

Without Laine, the Canadiens will look at Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield to continue scoring at a high rate, while asking Zachary Bolduc, Alex Newhook, and Oliver Kapanen to continue to add depth scoring.

Laine is in the final year of his four-year, $8.7-million contract and will become a UFA at the season's end. His future in Montreal held a great deal of uncertainty heading into the season, and the injury news increases it.

