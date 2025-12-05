Capitals' Tom Wilson Just Keeps Getting Better

The Washington Capitals are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 17-9-2 record and 36 points.

They've been red-hot as the season carries on, winning six straight games and nine out of their last 10 contests.

A major reason for the Capitals' success this season has been the incredible play of right winger Tom Wilson.

The 31-year-old right winger has been absolutely thriving for the Capitals this campaign, posting 16 goals, 14 assists, 30 points, 70 hits and a plus-17 rating in 28 games.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound power forward currently leads all Capitals players in goals and points.

Wilson has been on a real heater as of late, though.

Over his last seven games, the 2012 first-round pick has recorded five goals and 10 points. He was also named the NHL's third star of the week from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 after posting four goals and eight points in just four games.

With all of this, Wilson is continuing to get better, even at 31 years old.

The Toronto, Ont., native just had a big year for the Capitals in 2024-25, as he set career highs with 33 goals, 32 assists and 65 points in 81 games. Yet, given how he is producing offense right now, he could very well have an even better year for the Capitals in 2025-26.

It will be interesting to see how Wilson builds on his fantastic start to the season. If he keeps this up, Team Canada could be calling.

In fact, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun thinks Wilson will replace Philadelphia Flyers right winger Travis Konecny on Canada's men's national team for the Olympics.

Konecny, 28, played two games for the Canadians at February's 4 Nations Face-Off, logging two shots and a minus-3 rating. This season, he has six goals, 16 assists, 22 points and 39 hits.

Wilson has always combined physicality and shift-disturbing play with high-quality offense, similar to Florida Panthers left winger Brad Marchand. And the Capitals and Canadians could benefit from Wilson in the long run.

